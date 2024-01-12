Reese's Has Teamed Up With a Popular Bakery Chain For a New Sweet Treat

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether it's releasing new peanut butter cup shapes or expanding its flavor offerings, Reese's regularly drops new and exciting ways to enjoy the classic combination of chocolate and peanut butter. And this week, dessert lovers just got another sweet treat to enjoy.

The beloved candy brand recently joined forces with bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes for the rollout of the new Reese's Chocolate Peanut Butter Bundt Cake. This dessert consists of a chocolate cake baked with chocolate chips and Reese's classic peanut butter chips. It's then topped with cream cheese frosting and drizzled with Reese's peanut butter sauce.

If your mouth is already watering, you'll want to order from Nothing Bundt Cakes soon. The new cake will only be available until Feb. 25 while supplies last. Customers can purchase the dessert in multiple sizes, including 8- and 10-inch bundt cakes, personal-sized "bundlets," and bite-sized "bundtinis."

"We wanted to offer our guests the sweetest start to the new year, and there is no better way than by baking up the most iconic flavor pairing—chocolate and peanut butter," Clair Jessen, senior director of culinary innovation at Nothing Bundt Cakes, said in a press release.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The announcement of this dessert partnership sparked excitement from social media users, with fans already raving about the cake.

"Yessss I will be getting a few for my freezer," one Instagram user commented on a recent post from Nothing Bundt Cakes. "This featured flavor is amazing. You taste both the peanut butter and chocolate flavor," another one wrote.

This is the second time Nothing Bundt Cakes has partnered with Reese's. In October, the duo launched the Bundlet Full O' Reese's Pieces, which was a limited-time mini chocolate bundt cake topped and filled with mini Reese's Pieces.

Besides Reese's, Nothing Bundt Cakes has previously teamed up with other major brands, including Andes and Oreo, for the release of limited-time bundt cakes.

In addition to its new dessert collaboration, Reese's also recently transformed its iconic peanut butter cup into the shape of a peanut. A company spokesperson told Allrecipes that the new candy is "currently available in select stores for a limited time only."