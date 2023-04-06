6 Grocery Chains With the Best Candy Selections

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Despite all the health warnings about sugary sweets, U.S. consumers still love their candy. Over 273 million Americans are expected to consume chocolate and other candy in 2023, according to Statista. Many of them will be grabbing their goodies from the same place they pick up a lot of other foods: the supermarket.

Grocery store customers are some of the biggest culprits for impulse buys when it comes to sweet treats, which is why sugar-filled snacks like candy and soda are placed next to the cash register—yes, that is an intentional marketing tactic by stores to make more money.

Despite the obvious cash grab, reaching for a Hershey bar at the end of your necessary but inconvenient grocery run feels rewarding and well-deserved. Read on for the grocery chains with the best candy selection—before your local cashier swipes your favorite Kit Kat at the register.

1 Aldi

Aldi has some good chocolate—the peanut butter cups alone are so decadent that fans say they're better than the original Reese's, according to Delish. The German grocery chain is known for its low prices and top-notch items, including packaged chocolate bars sourced from Europe like the Moser-Roth brand. Aldi often has rotating candies based on the season. The latest Easter assortment spotted by Instagram's @theamazingaldi includes an array of candy bunnies, chicks, and lambs.

2 Trader Joe's

As it does with most products, specialty grocer Trader Joe's sells its own brand of candy. Customer favorites include the fruit and gummy candies like Cinna-Dragons and Soft Strawberry Licorice Twists. "I could eat a whole bag in one sitting and have no regrets!" reviewer Mrs Trader Joe's wrote of the licorice twists. Meanwhile, a reviewer for Restaurant Clicks recommends TJ's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Scandinavian Swimmers, and Candy Coated Chocolate Peanuts, among other items.

3 Walmart

Walmart is pretty much a candy enthusiast's dream. The store carries household names, with its top rated being Whoppers, AirHeads, M&Ms and more, with several bulk mixes of your favorite candy brands. Walmart is known for its variety of assorted candy, multipacks, "better for you" candy, and plenty of single-serve goodies—all for a supposedly affordable cost.

= 4 Target

Target often has epic deals on your favorite name-brand chocolates, hard candies and gummy candies—like buy one, get one 25% off with same-day orders or 10% off an assortment of treats. One go-to customer snack is the $4.79 Albanese Gummi bears, with one reviewer gushing, "These are top tier! They are so dense yet soft, and ohhh so goood!"

5 Sam's Club

Sam's Club is where you go when you need candy in large supply—just check out this TikTok featuring giant tubs of Reese's cups and Snickers bars. The price may seem a little steep, but that's because the candies come in such great quantities. One popular choice is the 30-count bulk variety pack of assorted candy bars for $25.98, which includes 3 Musketeers, Milky Way, Snickers, and Twix.

6 Costco

Another store for a massive candy haul with a huge discount. According to GoBankingRates, Costco offers some of the best deals on candy among the major big box stores. The club sells all kinds of varieties under its private-label Kirkland Signature brand, usually at bargain prices. The warehouse stocks many name brand items, too. Mashed notes that the Japanese candy Hi-Chews are a favorite buy among club members, while The Kitchn recommends the assorted Ghirardelli Chocolate Squares.