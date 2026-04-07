6 Restaurant Chains for BBQ Chicken, According to Chefs

Chefs name the six chain restaurants that serve the best BBQ chicken.

Barbecue chicken may seem like one of the simplest items on a menu, but chefs know it’s anything but because there’s little room for error–too hot and it dries out, too cool and it never develops the depth of flavor that defines great barbecue.”BBQ chicken is one of the trickiest meats to smoke perfectly,” says butcher and chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth. “Slow, indirect cooking, paired with careful basting, is key to achieving tender, flavorful results with just the right touch of smoke.” According to Chef Thomas, the secret is “patience” and “proper smoke.” Barbecue chicken is a menu staple across the U.S., and a select few chains have perfected the dish, according to culinary pros we spoke to. Here are the top six chains where chefs say you can get standout barbecue chicken.

Famous Dave’s

Diners love Famous Dave’s for its hickory‑smoked meats and bold, sweet‑smoky sauces, including ribs, brisket, and chicken — the kind of flavor that feels familiar and comforting to BBQ lovers. It’s part of what made the brand grow into a national chain since its start in 1994.”Famous Dave’s is a chain that usually does a good job with BBQ chicken,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “They focus on slow cooking and simple flavors instead of trying to overdo it.” He adds, “The chicken tends to stay juicy and the smoke flavor actually comes through, which isn’t always the case with chain BBQ.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s has built its loyal fan base on slow‑smoked meats over wood‑burning hickory pits, which give brisket, pulled pork, ribs, sausage and chicken a classic smoke taste and a straightforward approach. “They keep things pretty traditional, and that usually works in their favor,” says Dozus. “The chicken has a nice smoky taste, and the portions feel like real barbecue rather than fast food.”

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is a small Texas chain that has been around for over five decades and continues to impress diners with its mouthwatering dishes. “It’s the kind of fast-casual spot where you can get a seriously satisfying plate without breaking the bank,” says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. “You’re treated to tender, well-seasoned chicken that hits all the classic Texas BBQ notes.”

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ not only serves crave-worthy food, but also honors the men and women who serve our country, blending bold, flavorful barbecue with a patriotic mission that diners appreciate. “The chicken is known for staying incredibly juicy and soaking up their ten signature sauces beautifully,” says Chef Corrie. “Add in the heartfelt tributes to veterans and first responders, and you get a meal that feels good for more than just your taste buds.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen might not be what you expect to see on this list, but if you want good barbecue chicken and are in the mood for pizza, there’s no better place than CPK. “California Pizza Kitchen is where pizza meets comfort food around the world,” says Rena Awada, owner and head chef of Healthy Fitness Meals. “If you’re an adventurous foodie, you’d love how they add innovative twists to traditional pies,” she explains. “Their BBQ Chicken is a great example of how the flavors complement and enhance each other with sweet-savory combinations and refreshing herbs.”

Sonny’s BBQ

According to Chef Corrie, another spot that hits the mark as a solid, classic chain BBQ experience is Sonny’s BBQ. “Sonny’s is where you go for that familiar, comforting taste of Southern pit-smoked chicken,” he says. “The flavor is a great balance of sweet smoke, especially when paired with their signature sauces on a pulled chicken sandwich or a hearty plate.”