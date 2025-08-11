7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Apple Pie

A well-made apple pie is the perfect dessert for those (like me) who don’t like anything too sweet. An ideal balance between savory and sweet, this treat is a nice way to round out a special meal or simply to enjoy as a treat with a hot coffee and a good friend. While small diners all over the U.S. have delightful apple pies on the menu, the larger chains also have some impressive options. Here are seven restaurant chains with the best apple pie.

McDonald’s

Now baked instead of deep-fried, McDonald’s Apple Pie remains a firm fan-favorite dessert. “McDonald’s apple pie is the best apple pie,” one Redditor said. “It’s not really a pie, more of a strudel but I love its crunchy texture and sweet, cinnamonny filling. Other apple pies crumble, hardly a hand food and falls apart when sliced. Hand made apple pies, it’s like they’re afraid to make it sweet. McDonald’s provides consistency which is the biggest reason I think they are the best (taste being the next big factor).”

Popeyes

Popeyes Cinnamon Apple Pie is another hit with customers, who like that it’s still a deep-fried option. “Popeyes is so good. McDonald’s used to be number one. but nooooo, they had to go and switch it up😒,” one Redditor said.

Whataburger

Whataburger customers really like the Hot Apple Pies. “Whataburger has a good one that’s not too sweet,” one fan said. “I’m partial to the Whataburger apple pies,” another agreed. “My wife likes to put the pie in the shake and eat it with a spoon. I’m good with the pie by itself,” another shared.

Checkers & Rally’s

Checkers & Rally’s Apple Pie is delicious, fans say. “Rally(checkers) or Church’s Chicken…and they have NO competition, not even close… McDs had some good ones until they stopped frying them,” one Redditor said.

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken has an excellent Apple Pie on the menu. “I always order 5 of them, in a Chicken Box. and tell em to throw a little Extra Drizzle on there!..Oh they know me when I say that,” one fan said.

Perkins

Perkins Homestyle Apple Pie is a hit with customers. “Apple pie from Perkins is our favorite. I love the way they do their crust,” one said. “I once ordered a slice of Perkins Carmel Apple Pie with a scoop of ice cream and they forgot to heat it up first. I never send back food so I just decided to try it and the amount of flavors the heat hides is shocking. Cold pie along with cold ice cream is to die for,” another raved.

Arby’s

Arby's Apple Turnover is a strong fan-favorite menu item, with fans saying the taste is amazing. "Does Arby's still have apple turnovers? Those smack," one enthusiastic Redditor said.