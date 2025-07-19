6 Sandwich Chains That Make the Best Tuna Sandwiches

A well-made tuna sandwich is not just delicious but a solid, protein-packed lunch menu item—even people who don’t usually eat fish seem to appreciate them, including the toasted variety. Legend has it that a lunch counter chef at a Woolworth’s department store in Charleston, South Carolina, accidentally dropped tuna salad onto a grilled cheese one day in 1960, and the tuna melt sandwich was born. True or not, there’s no doubt Americans really like their tuna salad in delicious fresh bread—but which chains make the best? Here are six eateries where customers rave about the tuna sandwiches.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s Tuna Fish Sub is made with freshly chopped celery, mayo, and pepper. “Jersey Mike’s is the only place I’ll get a tuna sandwich. I call it the poor man’s surf n turf because I get it Mike’s way with bacon,” one fan said. “I’ve been working at JM for 5 years now, and the Tuna Salad and the Roast Beef are the only two sandwiches I still crave,” an employee commented.

Subway

Subway’s Tuna Melt is made with 100% real wild-caught tuna with mayo, fresh onion and melty provolone cheese. “It’s been my fave since I was a little kid,” one Redditor said. “It’s the tastiest thing on the menu plus I get mustard and mayo on it,” another agreed.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s Totally Tuna Sub is made with tuna salad, fresh lettuce, cucumber, and tomato. The Club Tuna is also a hit, made with tuna salad, provolone, cucumber, lettuce, and tomato. “I always looked forward to a tuna melt with bacon and provolone during a Sunday morning open! 😂 Today, it’s so much easier and less frowned upon 🙌🏼,” one employee said.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs Tuna Salad sandwich is made with tuna, relish, mayo, and black pepper, with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and deli mustard, and a solid choice for a decent tuna option.. “If I need a ‘fast food’ style tuna sandwich, I opt for Firehouse subs,” one Redditor said.

Potbelly’s Sandwich Works

Potbelly’s Sandwich Works’ Tuna Salad Sandwich is made with 100% albacore tuna salad and Swiss cheese. Shout out to Potbelly’s Tuna. Just had their tuna sandwich. I don’t think I’ve ever had a better tuna sandwich. Am I right?” one fan said. “Potbelly’s when I am going the chain route! I do the tuna cheddar melt and add avocado, onions and Italian seasoning, it’s actually pretty good!” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Quiznos

Quiznos Tuna Melt made with tuna salad, melted cheddar, pickles, and tomatoes is a dream, customers say. “Best tuna sandwiches I’ve ever had. I don’t even like tuna sandwiches that much. So. Good,” one Redditor said. Sadly, Quiznos are not easy to find anymore. “I went to Denver a couple weeks ago and had a Quiznos tuna melt at the airport it SLAPPED,” another Redditor shared.