5 Chain Sandwich Shops With the Biggest Hot Beef Sandwiches

These chain shops serve massive hot beef sandwiches stacked with meat, sauce, and classic deli flavors.

Hot roast beef sandwiches can be delicious when done right. The roast beef’s tastiness is key, but so is the ratio of meat to bread. The best roast beef sandwiches are piled high with meat and are usually topped with a delicious sauce. Where can you get the best and biggest hot roast beef sandwiches, aside from a small sandwich shop in Chicago? Here are 5 chain sandwich shops with the biggest hot roast beef sandwiches.

Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers is serious about classic roast beef sandwiches. It starts with “slow-roasted, top (inside) round USDA Choice beef sliced to order, drizzled with au jus and served on a buttery Kaiser roll. “Roy Rogers does make a pretty decent roast beef sandwich for a fast food chain,” writes Facebook group Jersey Sandwich Joints. “It’s all about the FIXEN bar!” a Redditor says.

Arby’s

Arby’s thin-sliced roast beef sandwiches have secured a place in the fast-food roast beef hall of fame. The Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar sandwich is a classic, and ETNT writer Jess Kelly explains that it “kind of reminds” her of the classic North Shore beef from Massachusetts. “It’s topped with delicious cheddar cheese sauce and a little bit of their red ranch, bringing together bold flavors and textures,” she says. “Arby’s sauce is essential on the beef n cheddar,” a Redditor adds.

Kelly’s Roast Beef

Kelly’s Roast Beef is an institution in Boston. The chain, with locations in New Hampshire and Florida, has been serving juicy beef subs in legendary portions for years. “Kelly’s was the inspiration for Arby’s. Roast Beef sandwiches were ‘invented’ here,” a Redditor proclaims.

Lion’s Choice or Rax Roast Beef

If you are lucky enough to live near one of the regional greats of roast beef sandwiches, consider yourself lucky. Lion's Choice, a St. Louis favorite, is known for fresh-sliced, high-quality roast beef and is considered a top-tier experience. Rax Roast Beef, a nostalgic favorite in Illinois, Kentucky, and Ohio, is known for serving hot, freshly sliced roast beef sandwiches, including the BBC (Beef, Bacon, Cheese) on corn-dusted buns.

Portillo’s Italian Beef

Midwesterners are adamant that Portillo’s Italian Beef is the best in the country. “I had Portillos when traveling for work. I ended up getting it 3 more times in like a 3 day trip. I’m so upset my state doesn’t have it. The Italian beef is a true wonder,” one Redditor said. “I always get mine double hot and dipped. It’s a … mess, but absolutely delicious,” another added.