5 Restaurant Chains People Say Have the Best Biscuits 

Biscuits can vary in size and texture, an important factor when deciding what you need them for. Do you want them as a side with a little bit of butter, or do you need something heartier for a breakfast sandwich? Do you prefer flaky layers or cakey biscuits? With all of the options out there from restaurants all claiming to have the best, these chains are what diners say actually have the best biscuits around.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster biscuits are legendary for a reason. They’re cheesy, seasoned and flavorful. “Finally tried red lobster’s cheddar bay biscuits and I’ve been missing out,” one fan said. “It’s so good, the outside is crispy and it’s soft and fluffy inside,” one reviewer said. “Also buttery with a good cheese and garlic flavor, well seasoned altogether. I will say, though I haven’t had it before, I swear they used to be bigger lol.”

Hardee’s

Hardee’s is another fan favorite when it comes to a good classic biscuit. “Hardee’s,” one diner said. “Sorry it’s not a fancy answer but biscuits ain’t fancy.” Another followed it up, saying “agree, and Hardee’s and Popeyes are the best fast food biscuits to me.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popeyes

With good fried chicken usually comes good biscuits, and Popeyes is a great example of that. Backing up both Hardee’s and Popeyes, one reviewer commented “Hardee’s and Popeyes are the best fast food biscuits to me.” Another said “I was coming in to say Popeye’s as well! They’re biscuits. Results diminish as fanciness increases.” Sometimes, simple is best.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans attracts a lot of biscuit fans, as well! “Bob Evans will always have a soft spot for me,” a fan of the chain commented. “Even if it’s a chain. Yes, I can eat them on their own.” Another diner followed up, saying “yeah, Bob’s biscuits are great, especially with a smear of honey.”

Bojangle’s

Bojangle’s is a solid contender in the south. “Bojangle’s is the best breakfast sandwich I have ever had on one of their big, fluffy biscuits, topped with boneless fried chicken and a fried egg (Chick-fil-A’s is no comparison),” one fan stated. “You might die of a heart attack from all the cholesterol, but at least you’d die happy, lol.” Another diner followed this up, stating “I swear Bojangles is the best fast food fried chicken. I had it in Savannah GA and it was better than many restaurants in the area.”