5 Restaurant Chains with Best Biscuits, According to Chefs

Nothing says comfort like a warm, buttery biscuit fresh from the oven. Whether you like them smothered in gravy, drizzled with honey, or piled high with fried chicken, great biscuits can turn any meal into a moment of pure joy. While there is nothing greater than a flaky, buttery, and melt-in-your-mouth biscuit, not every chain gets it right. To find which ones rise above the rest, Eat This, Not That! reached out to chefs who revealed their favorite places. From national breakfast spots to down-home comfort food chains, here are five restaurant chains serving the best biscuits, according to the pros.

Red Lobster

Let’s be real–Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay biscuits are something people dream about and have been one reason fans love the seafood chain. “The Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits are pillowy and perfectly cheesy,” says Vinnie Cimino, Chef/Partner Cordelia. “Going out to Red Lobster as a kid was always a big to do and there was no better way to start the meal than with an order of biscuits!”

Whataburger

Whataburger might be known for their large, juicy, and made-to-order burgers, but their biscuit sandwiches should not be overlooked.

“Whataburger hands down for their Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit,” says Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS. “It has a cult following for a reason.”He explains, “The biscuit is rich and fluffy, and that honey butter takes it to another level. With a piece of fried chicken in between, it can’t be beat.”

Cracker Barrel

As if the meals weren’t amazing enough, Cracker Barrel gives you cornbread or biscuits with nearly every dish and those alone are worth the trip to your nearest location. “As a Southern boy at heart, I’ve got a soft spot for a proper biscuit, and Cracker Barrel gets it right.” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Their biscuits strike that perfect balance between flaky and tender, and the butter is well-balanced without being greasy.” He explains, “They come out warm enough to melt butter instantly, which is how you know they’re made with care. For a chain that serves hundreds of thousands of customers daily, maintaining that level of consistency is impressive.”

Popeyes

Popeyes is one of the top chicken joints for a reason–the food is quality and tasty. But their biscuits are also great and should not be ignored, per Chef Dennis. “They’ve got that crisp golden edge with a soft, fluffy inside, and the buttery flavor is spot on,” he says. “A tip from an old chef trick: order them fresh. Ask when the last batch came out, a biscuit straight from the oven at Popeyes can rival one from a top brunch spot.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Biscuitville

Biscuitville is a small regional chain in North Carolina and it’s a go-to for Chef Dennis. “Biscuitville really understands what makes a biscuit great; they get the right balance of texture and flavor that so many places miss,” he says. “Their biscuits are scratch-made throughout the day, which is something I always look for in a chain restaurant.” He explains, “You can taste that freshness in every bite, buttery layers with just enough tang from the buttermilk to keep it interesting. They’ve got a homemade feel that’s hard to replicate at scale. Whether you eat them plain, with honey, or as a sandwich with their fried chicken, it’s comfort food done right. Simple ingredients, treated with care.”