Freshly baked biscuits are a Southern delicacy. Whether you prefer them with a little honey and butter or smothered in creamy gravy, most of us can appreciate the deliciousness of the carbalicious treat. Where can you get the best biscuits in the country? A little diner at the side of the road somewhere in the south. However, you can also get your fix at a chain restaurant. Here are 7 restaurant chains with the best biscuits.

Bojangles

Bojangles is a Southern chain legendary for scratch-made buttermilk biscuits. “Bojangles and it’s not even close,” one Redditor says in a feed asking about the best fast food biscuits. “Bojangles is the best,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red Lobster

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits are iconic, cheesy, and craveable. Unfortunately, they aren’t very good for you. According to Fast Food Nutrition, a single 160-calorie Cheddar Bay Biscuit derives 90 calories from fat, delivering 10 grams of fat (and 4.5 grams of saturated fat). “It’s so good, the outside is crispy and it’s soft and fluffy inside. Also buttery with a good cheese and garlic flavor, well seasoned altogether,” one Redditor says.

Popeyes

Popeyes serves up flaky, golden biscuits that pair perfectly with fried chicken. One Reddit poll ranked Popeyes the top biscuit of all fast food brands. “Popeyes biscuits are the only food that doubles as a meal and a workout. One bite in, and you’re fighting for your life to find a drink. I love em,” commented one. “There is no biscuit better than Popeye’s,” added another. “Everybody knows Popeyes is the place with the good biscuits,” someone commented in another Reddit feed.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is famous for its homestyle biscuits baked fresh and served with gravy or jam. When the chain switched to frozen, they were met with significant backlash and promptly took note. “Fresh baked biscuits…better than you remember,” they wrote in the caption. “Cracker Barrel was built on biscuits, so when you told us our biscuits weren’t the same anymore, we took it to heart,” the company wrote across the clip. “Oh my gosh! We just stopped and ate breakfast yesterday and the biscuits were absolutely delicious!!!!” a diner commented.

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken is famous for its sweet honey-butter biscuits that diners call addictive. They “are heavenly,” writes a Redditor. Another adds they are “always superior.”

Hardee’s / Carl’s Jr.

Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. are known for big, fluffy breakfast biscuits. “We pride ourselves in making our biscuits the right way—from scratch. A batch of our warm, fluffy biscuits comes fresh out the oven every 15 minutes, ready to help you greet the day,” Hardee’s states on its website. “Hardee’s biscuits have been the best for 30 years. Always better than McDonalds,” one Redditor says.

Krispy Krunchy

Krispy Kruchy, famous for gas station fried chicken, also serves up delicious biscuits. “I used to work at a Krispy Krunchy. The biscuits are super bad for you, but man are they tasty,” one says. The “are absolutely terrible for you, but damn if they aren’t the butteriest, honeyest gooodness,” writes another.