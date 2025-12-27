5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Bread Pudding, According to Chefs

Chefs say these restaurant chains serve bread pudding that’s rich, custardy, and worth saving room for.

​​Bread pudding is the kind of dessert that turns simple ingredients into something truly magical. When it’s done right, it’s rich, custardy, and packed with flavor. But not every restaurant version lives up to the classic. To find the best of the best, Eat This, Not That! turned to chefs to share which spots serve bread pudding worth saving room for. Here’s the top five picks.

Yard House

Yard House offers a bread pudding with crème anglaise that Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, raves about. “Their version has vanilla bean and caramel sauces topped with vanilla ice cream and powdered sugar that’s worth the calories,” he says. “The texture is soft but structured, so each bite feels indulgent yet balanced. He adds, “For fans of comfort desserts, this bread pudding gives you the warmth and nostalgia of homemade baking while still delivering the consistency you expect from a popular chain.”

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar offers their famous Bananas Foster Bread Pudding during certain times of the year, especially around the holidays, and this is a dessert not to miss. ”Fleming’s bread pudding is rich and satisfying, made with a custard that soaks into the bread perfectly without becoming mushy,” says Chef Dennis. “The dessert often has warm caramel or bourbon sauce, which complements the soft, slightly spiced bread layers. The texture is just right and as it should be, creamy and indulgent without being heavy.” He adds, “And it has a refined flavor profile that feels both classic and elevated. For anyone who enjoys a traditional bread pudding done expertly, Fleming’s delivers a consistent, restaurant-quality dish in my opinion.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gumbo Shop

While Gumbo Shop isn’t a chain, it’s a beloved spot in New Orleans known for its incredible food and bread pudding. “The choices a chef makes when developing a bread pudding recipe should account for and complement one another,” says Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef of Healthy Fitness Meals. She explains, “The bread should be moist, but not soggy. The custard should be rich, but not overly sweet. And the finishing touches should be sauces made from whiskey or caramel that enhance the dish, not overpower it.” Gumbo Shop delivers on all elements of a decadent bread pudding, according to Chef Rena. “Providing a warm and traditional homey experience, bread pudding with whiskey sauce at Gumbo Shop celebrates the comforting aspect of this classic dessert,” she says.

Commander’s Palace

Commander’s Palace is a New Orleans institution that’s a major part of the city’s food culture. While the entire menu is irresistible, the desserts like Creole Bread Pudding Soufflé are worth the trip alone. “The dessert represents New Orleans’ take on the original bread pudding recipe,” says Chef Rena. “They serve it in a theatrical fashion that’s local to the region, so the dessert and presentation culminate in a wonderful culinary experience.”

Elephant & Castle

Elephant & Castle is a small chain in the U.S. and Canada that has incredible bread pudding, according to Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com. “I had bread pudding at Elephant & Castle in Seattle and I’ll never forget it,” she says. “A rum butter sauce with raisins, it’s decadent without being overly sweet. It’s warm, comforting, and on a chilly city night, the kind of dessert you crave.”