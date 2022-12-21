6 Bread Pudding Recipes To Make This Christmas

Christmas is celebrated in different ways throughout the world, but one thing is almost always the same—there's bound to be a lot of food at the celebration. If you're stuck with dessert duty this year and want to impress the people you're celebrating with, you can always try a bread pudding.

The dessert is made with stale bread, covered with milk or cream, eggs, sugar, and occasionally other toppings. They're also a unique and delicious dessert that won't be detested like a fruitcake and also likely won't have any overlap with any other family members or friends. Without further ado, here are some of our favorite bread pudding recipes that would be great for your Christmas celebration.

1 Air Fryer Bread Pudding

For people who love cooking, there are few better Christmas gifts to receive than an air fryer. It seems like you can make almost anything in the appliance, from perfectly crispy veggies, to chicken wings, to desserts like this bread pudding recipe, which has macadamia nuts and white chocolate in it. And if Santa didn't bring you an air fryer just yet, there are also instructions on how to make this recipe using an oven.

Get our recipe for Air Fryer Bread Pudding.

2 Pumpkin Bread Pudding

Pumpkin is more associated with fall holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving, but the flavor is so delicious, why limit it to just a few months out of the year? Enjoy more pumpkin-flavored foods by making this bread pudding for your Christmas dessert. This bread pudding recipe also uses orange zest, cranberries, maple syrup, and pecans, making it a flavorful treat that only has 263 calories per serving.

Get our recipe for Pumpkin Bread Pudding.

3 Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding

Chocolate is great in just about any dessert, but sometimes you want a little more pizazz than just another chocolate cake. Instead, try this chocolate cherry bread pudding. It has the rich flavor of chocolate, along with cherries, vanilla bean, and cinnamon. This one is such a decadent dessert and one of our favorite bread pudding recipes, while still only containing 5 grams of saturated fat per serving.

Get our recipe for Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding.

4 Eggnog Croissant Bread Pudding

What's more festive than eggnog at Christmas? Don't just use it as a beverage, though. If you're an eggnog fan, it's a great ingredient to bake with to add a custard-like flavor to whatever you're making, like this bread pudding recipe. This bread pudding not only utilizes eggnog in place of milk or cream, but it also uses croissants instead of the traditional bread. It's a unique and delicious take on a beloved dessert favorite.

Get the recipe from Taste and Tell.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 New Orleans Pecan Pie Bread Pudding

Pecan pie is a holiday classic, but if you feel like switching things up a bit this year, try this pecan pie-inspired bread pudding recipe instead. One of the best parts about the recipe? You can start prepping it a few days ahead of time, so you don't have to scramble in the kitchen on Christmas morning.

Get the recipe from Little Spice Jar.

6 Chocolate Bread Pudding

This decadent chocolate bread pudding recipe is perfect for when you're really craving something chocolatey, but also have to make use of the leftover bread that's going to go bad soon. Did you ever think those two desires could come together so perfectly? The recipe also makes use of cherries that are baked into the bread pudding, because few things go better together than chocolate and fruit.

Get the recipe from Taste and Tell.