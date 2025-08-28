7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Buffalo Wings

Buffalo wings: Few appetizers are as universally beloved and with good reason. They’re easy, tasty and versatile. Whether you’re into classic hot sauce heat, crispy skin, or crave-worthy dipping sauces, Buffalo wings are the ultimate finger food, always crowd-pleaser and not hard to find. From sports bars to casual favorites, many chains have Buffalo wings as a menu staple and according to customers, here are the top seven places to enjoy that have just the right amount of kick.

Wingstop

Wing Stop has grown a loyal following with its crispy wings with multiple sauces and choice of boneless or bone-in. One Redditor wrote, “I just tried the Hot Honey wings for the first time yesterday and Im never getting anything else again.”

Atomic Wings

Atomic Wings is a smaller chain that started in 1989 in New York and is beloved for its fresh wings and top quality. Plus, it’s a wing joint where vegans can eat. On Yelp, one reviewer wrote, “I love the fact that they offer vegan & vegetarian wings! it has a very earthy hippie dive bar type of vibe. they had a very clean and neat establishment. I just found out they have multiple locations throughout the United States so if you’re looking for wings and there’s an atomic wings near you, give them a try.!” Another Yelper wrote, “Fantastic wings. The best I tasted. The lemon pepper is the top choice. The decor isn’t bad and fits the space well. The service is excellent too.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Buffalo Wild Wings

If you’re looking for a fun spot to watch a game and have wings, Buffalo Wild Wings is the place to go. With 1,370 locations, BWW has become the neighborhood spot to enjoy a casual night out. One Yelper recently wrote, “Wings were great! Mild sauce and honey BBB! Yum! Such a fun atmosphere with all the baseball games on the tv screens. Will be back.”

Hurricane Grill & Wings

Hurricane Grill & Wings has around 40 locations in seven different states and diners are hooked. One diner on Yelp wrote, “the wings the wings are bussing y’all the wings are probably the best wings I’ve had in San Diego. I’m from Atlanta where we do wings and I have not had any Atlanta style wings until I met hurricane grill. I’ve been gatekeeping this, but the wings are to die for they are big juicy flavorful. I like to get the buffalo and lemon pepper mix back home. We call that a hot lemon pepper sprinkle so it’s the closest thing you can get to Atlanta do yourself a favor go here now.” Another shared, “Ordered the firecracker shrimp (HIGHLY recommend), Monterey chicken quesadillas, buffalo wings, lemon pepper wings, and western burger (also HIGHLY recommend) and everything was absolutely delicious.”

Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens is a fresh made to order chicken joint with a sauce lineup that steals the show. It has hundreds of locations across the U.S. with a large international presence and customers rave about the wings. On Yelper wrote, “We ordered the chicken bites, wings, and a waffle on the side and all were so delicious! Everything came out fresh and perfectly cooked.” Another wrote, ” We ordered the chicken bites, wings, and a waffle on the side and all were so delicious! Everything came out fresh and perfectly cooked.”

Fire on the Mountain

Fire on the Mountain is a small chain with just a few locations in Colorado and Oregon, but it gets a lot of buzz for its bold and award-winning sauces, crispy wings and vegan options. Plus, it stands out for its tribute to the Grateful Dead. One reviewer on Yelp wrote, “Fire On the Mountain lives up to the hype–this is top-tier wing territory. The Raspberry Habanero wings struck the perfect balance of sweet and fiery, and the peanut sauce (a must-try) made me question all other dips. Even the vegan “wings” held their own!”

Hooters

While Hooters is nationally known for their female staff in tight white shirts and short orange shorts, the chain is also known for its wings. One Yelper wrote, “amazing smoke wings, and a good burger. Friendly service. Everything was cooked to order. Love the 3 mile island sauce on smoked wings.’ Another wrote, “This place brought back awesome memories of the tasty Hooters Wings from back in the day. Awesome portions, fantastic flavor and excellent service in a clean environment. They have breaded, naked, roasted or smoked wings.”