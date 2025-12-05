4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Cheesecake According to Chefs

Chefs reveal which restaurant chains serve cheesecake slices worth every decadent bite.

If you’re going to splurge on dessert, it needs to be worth both the calories and the price—and cheesecake rarely disappoints. It’s a decadent classic you’ll find on countless menus, but some chains do it better than others. Whether you’re craving a simple slice, fresh fruit on top, or a rich chocolate variation, cheesecake almost always satisfies. To help find the best cheesecake, Eat This, Not That! turned to the pros who know good desserts. We asked chefs to share their favorite spots and here are the top five.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is an obvious choice, but for a reason. The chain has an interesting variety of options that wow! According to Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals, “Their cheesecakes have a great creamy texture, and with so many options (over thirty) like the classic New York-style and the rich Oreo Dream Extreme, there’s a flavor for everyone.” She adds, “Each slice is a decadent experience with perfectly crisp crusts and smooth fillings.”

Junior’s

Junior’s is a New York tradition for locals. It’s a beloved small dessert chain that delivers unbelievable cheesecake and is a must-have for Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. While they have a lot of different types of cheesecake, Devil’s Food is his absolute favorite. “This isn’t just a cheesecake with chocolate in it; it’s a beautiful combination of two famous desserts,” he says. “They put their famous fudgy devil’s food cake right into their famous creamy cheesecake. The end result is very dark, very deep, and very moist.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LongHorn Steakhouse

A steakhouse might not be the first choice for cheesecake, but according to Chef Corrie, LongHorn Steakhouse should not be dismissed for dessert. At $10.49 per slice, THE Cheesecake is pricey, but it’s worthwhile. “The crust is a classic graham cracker, but the best part is on top: a lot of caramel, some salty-sweet candied pecans, and a dollop of whipped cream,” Chef Corrie notes. ” It has the right amount of creaminess, crunchiness, and sweetness.”

Brio Italian Grille

Brio Italian Grille has 48 locations across the U.S. and is famous for their crowd-pleasing entrées and must-try cheesecake. “At Brio Southlake, we take a classic and elevate it with true chef-driven craftsmanship,” says Executive Chef Carl Pierce at Brio Italian Grille in Southlake, Texas. “We use mascarpone to achieve that signature Brio texture—silky, smooth, and incredibly creamy.” He explains, “Our caramel mascarpone cheesecake brings together the delicate richness of mascarpone and the deep, buttery warmth of caramel. And the plating? That’s where our uniqueness shines.” Chef Carl adds, “We serve it upside down—intentionally. By flipping the cheesecake, we bring the graham cracker crust to the top so every forkful gets the perfect mix of creamy filling and that incredible, buttery crust. It’s unexpected, thoughtful, and makes every bite better than the last.”

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Cheesecake

A truly great cheesecake comes down to texture, balance, and technique. Here’s what Chef Carl looks for. “You start with quality ingredients, blend them with care, and aim for that perfect harmony of creamy texture, natural sweetness, and just the right amount of richness,” he says. “When it’s done right, it’s simple, pure and unforgettable.”