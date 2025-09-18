7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chili

The temperatures are starting to drop. In the food world, this means pumpkin spice and apple-everything is flooding menus, in addition to a meaty favorite: Chili. Not every restaurant serves the chunky meat dish, which is usually simmered for hours with spicy seasoning, beans, and veggies. Here are 7 restaurant chains that serve the best chili.

Wendy’s

If you want to order chili at the drive-thru, head to Wendy’s and get the fast-food classic with hearty beef and beans. “It is my favorite chili. I don’t like thick, heavy chili. Wendy’s is almost like a soup and I like that,” one Redditor writes. “I know it’s made from burger scraps but honestly I don’t care,” one writes about the “amazing chili.” They added, “I’ve been on a weight loss journey and Wendy’s is always my cheat meal. I get a biggie bag with a frosty and a large chili from the one restaurant where it’s always delicious. It’s so comforting on a cold day.”

Twin Peaks

Our Megan Hageman reviewer tried the chili at Twin Peaks, noting that its take on “the soul-warming stew” involves brisket instead of ground beef. “It comes with red onions and pepper jack cheese on top and is served alongside a slice of grilled sourdough bread,” she said. Overall, “it’s a decent pick with level spice and a bold taste.”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse’s thick, flavorful chili topped with cheddar and onions is legendary. “I know it sounds dumb as a side, but if you’re a meat lover, it’s worth mentioning,” the same Redditor says. “TXRH handcuts all of their steaks. Those trimmings are not wasted,” they continue, adding that this chili is “one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground Filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat,” they write. “I’m a big fan. Additional secret menu item if you’re a freak, chili cheese cactus blossoms exist and it is exactly what it sounds like.”

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is a Midwestern comfort chain with rich, homestyle chili, Bob Evans Famous Sausage Chili. “Chili made with Bob Evans farm-famous pork sausage and topped with shredded cheddar cheese, green onions and sour cream,” they write.

Outback

Outback serves up Tasmanian Chili. “The soup’s core ingredient is steak, which is only fittinglist, but it does include tomatoes and promises plenty of spice,” says Hageman. She notes that it has “some serious spice to it” adding it was the “hottest” in her taste test. “But, it also packs some great flavors of smoky chili powder, hot peppers, and onion. The steak is also perfectly tender, there’s just not nearly enough of it to go around. Because of this, and the thinner consistency, the cup ends up tasting more like a more boldly spiced vegetable soup with beef tossed in than a substantial and thick-set chili.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Culver’s

Culver serves a classic Midwest beef chili that’s a customer favorite. One Redditor maintained that the Chili Supreme from Culver’s is delicious. “Really amazing over their fries,” another confirmed.

BJ’s

BJ’s Piranha Chili is named after the beer used in its recipe. “It’s one of the chain’s in-house brews, the Piranha Pale Ale. The ale is added to a simmered sauce which then combines with meat and savory beans creating the final piquant product,” Hageman writes. She calls the taste “quintessential and comforting” with a “mild” heat level. “However, it has a familiar, home-cooked flavor and a creamy texture that’s very likable–almost like a mix between chili and a velvety tomato soup. The beans, which appear to all be pinto, are tender and make for a good pairing with the small yet frequent nuggets of beef. It’s quite enjoyable overall and I imagine it would have been near unbeatable with the proper cheese, sour cream, and onion garnishes.”