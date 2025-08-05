7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate lava cake is one of the most delicious and indulgent desserts you can get, and fans are obsessed with this incredibly decadent menu item. Made with rich chocolate and containing a gooey molten center, this sweet treat is one to be savored and shared with friends. If you’re planning a special meal or date with that dessert in mind, there are a handful of eateries that knock it out of the park. Here are seven restaurants with the best chocolate lava cake, according to customers.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Fleming’s Chocolate Lava Cake is made with a molten center of callebaut Belgian chocolate and served with premium vanilla ice cream & house-made tuile. “Flemings has an amazing lava cake! One of my absolute favorites,” one fan said. “Fleming’s has a delicious one. Comes with ice cream and homemade whipped cream,” another commented.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão‘s Molten Chocolate Cake is another fan-favorite dessert: This warm chocolate cake has a melted chocolate fudge center and is served with vanilla ice cream and rich chocolate ganache. We went to Fogo de Chão last night for a post Valentine’s Day dinner. Everything was delicious and the service was great! The upsell on dessert was done with subtle suggestion and his recommendation of the molten chocolate cake was spot on!” one guest said.

Chili’s

Chili’s fans love the Molten Chocolate Cake, a delicious treat with a molten chocolate center and topped with vanilla ice cream in a chocolate shell with caramel drizzle. “Chili’s Molten Chocolate Cake is the GOAT Dessert… the best dessert you can get. The taste? Perfection. The texture? Pure gooey bliss. The satisfaction? Off the charts,” one enthusiastic customer said.

Domino’s

Domino's Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes are a must-have dessert, fans say. "They are quite good. I have to force myself to just eat one," one Redditor shared. "Two would probably be too much for me, but 1.5 I could probably handle. I used to work at Domino's in the early 2000s before they sold them…I'm glad we didn't sell them then, because I would probably have eaten one almost every day."

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse‘s Molten Lava Cake has a warm, molten fudge center, is served with vanilla bean ice cream, and finished with chocolate and caramel sauce. “Warm chocolate cake with chocolate syrup inside, melting ice cream with Chocolate drizzle. Did you see the steam coming out? A favorite dessert. It is so good,” one fan said.

Yard House

Yard House has a delicious Belgian Chocolate Lava Cake made with a warm ganache center and served with vanilla ice cream. “Yard House Lava Cake: 8.5/10, definitely the best one we’ve had so hard. Cake was fluffy & the ice cream to cake ratio was perfect,” one happy customer raved on Instagram.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s Triple Chocolate Meltdown is another winner. “Warm, rich, fudge-filled, chocolate cake, drizzled with hot fudge, served with vanilla ice cream. This hot & cold dessert is so delicious, and perfect serving size,” one fan said.