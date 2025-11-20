7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp is a thoroughly addictive appetizer made of coconut breaded deep-fried shrimp, served up with delicious dipping sauces. This versatile dish can be adapted to taste—some like it sweet, others like it spicy, but the most important element is of course the addition of coconut, which gives the shrimp a lovely texture. If you’re craving this delightful seafood snack, here are seven restaurant chains where the Coconut Shrimp is the best you can get.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster‘s fan-favorite Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp is made with hand-breaded jumbo coconut shrimp served with piña colada sauce and the choice of one side. Walt’s Favorite Shrimp is another great choice, with hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has a fantastic coconut shrimp menu item available for hungry diners. The Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp hand-dipped in batter, rolled in coconut and fried golden. This menu item is paired with Creole marmalade and is a staple on the appetizer menu, along with the Bloomin’ Fried Shrimp and Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie.

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze has delicious Coconut Shrimp on the menu, featuring six large, crispy shrimp, served with a citrus-mustard dipping sauce. The chain also has a Firecracker Shrimp on the menu, which is made with crispy battered shrimp served with a Sriracha aioli drizzle.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver's occasionally puts Coconut Shrimp on the menu, like the Coconut Butterfly Shrimp Basket during Lent 2025. The Six-Piece Coconut Butterfly Shrimp is described as "crispy, golden, and packed with delicious coconut flavor." The chain also offered a $10 Shrimp Sea-Shares platter, which is a choice of 15 coconut butterfly shrimp, 15 grilled shrimp, 15 batter-dipped shrimp, or shareable serving of Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. offers up a Dumb Luck Coconut Shrimp dish, served with Fries, Coleslaw, and Cajun Marmalade. Those looking for variety can choose the Shrimper’s Heaven combo, which has Fried Shrimp, Coconut Shrimp, Tempura Shrimp, and Fries, with Cocktail Sauce, Cajun Marmalade, and Tempura Sauce.

Coco Shrimp

The Coco Shrimp chain has—of course—Coco Shrimp on the menu. Guests can enjoy six hand-battered shrimp breaded with sweet coconut flakes and fried, served with sweet chili dipping sauce. Served on a bed of buttered rice and salad with your choice of salad dressing. Guests can also choose the Coco Tacos, which are Coco Shrimp on a small bed of rice, fresh romaine lettuce, sweet chili sauce, and our house-made cilantro-lime dressing, in a flour tortilla.

Shaggy’s

Shaggy’s has a Coconut Shrimp Platter which contains 15 jumbo coconut-breaded shrimp served with Asian zing sauce, fries, and housemade hush puppies. Guests can also opt for the Shaggy’s Shrimp Trio, which consists of five bacon-wrapped, bourbon-glazed shrimp, five coconut shrimp & five garlic-butter shrimp, also served with fries and housemade hush puppies.