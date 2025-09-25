7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi is a classic Italian dish popular for good reason—it’s simple but so delicious, and perfect to enjoy with pasta or really good crusty bread. While making this buttery, garlicky dish at home is fairly straightforward, some restaurants have this staple seafood dish down to an art, making it worth the trip alone. If you’re craving some good Shrimp Scampi and want to know which chains are serving up the best, here are seven chains where the Shrimp Scampi is fresh, savory, and utterly delicious.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster‘s Garlic Shrimp Scampi is baked in a garlic sauce and served with lemon. “The shrimp are cooked just right, with a succulent, juicy texture that practically melts in your mouth,” one fan said. “As you take your first bite, the savory butter sauce, infused with aromatic garlic and finished with a splash of bright lemon, bursts with flavor, enveloping each shrimp in a coating of rich, garlicky goodness.”

Olive Garden

Olive Garden‘s Shrimp Scampi is “a lighter take on a classic”, with shrimp sautéed in a garlic sauce, tossed with asparagus, tomatoes and angel hair. “This is what I always get! It’s SO GOOD, I honestly don’t even feel like I’m eating something low calorie when I get it,” one happy customer said.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has Shrimp Scampi “Paris bistro style”, with shrimp sauteed with whole cloves of garlic, white wine, fresh basil and tomato, served with angel hair pasta. “Their shrimp scampi is excellent. I love the seasonings on the shrimp, and they are a good size,” one diner said.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

”The Shrimp Scampi at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is made with sautéed jumbo shrimp, spaghetti, garlic butter sauce, diced tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, parsley, and parmesan cheese, served with a garlic knot. “We recommend pairing BJ’s Brewhouse Blonde® with our Shrimp Scampi Pasta. This beer is a light and refreshing Kolsch-style beer that perfectly complements the rich, buttery Shrimp Scampi Pasta,” the chain says.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s Classic Shrimp Scampi is made with heirloom cherry tomatoes, white wine, bucatini, and fresh herbs. “Everything we had today was super fresh and delicious. You have to try the ribeye the calamari and also the shrimp scampi. service was also very good,” one diner said.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill has a delicious Scallops and Shrimp Scampi Pasta on the menu, containing linguine, white wine garlic lemon sauce, parmesan, and diced tomato. “This place was pretty good. I got the scallop and shrimp scampi pasta which is very filling,” one customer said via Yelp. “They give you a nice amount of shrimp and scallop and it was very flavorful. The bang bang shrimp was also very good as the appetizer.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods‘ Shrimp Scampi is made with linguini, tomato, sofrito, white wine, and garlic butter. The chain also offers a fan-favorite Shrimp Tempura Roll made with avocado, cucumber, tobiko, spicy mayo, and teriyaki.