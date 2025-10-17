7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp is an incredibly addictive appetizer made from crispy fried shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce (the Bang Bang sauce). This menu item was made famous by Bonefish Grill, but these days many other chains have their own iterations of this delicious dish. Even if it’s not called Bang Bang, if it’s fried and served with that sauce, you know what’s up. Here are seven restaurant chains serving up the best Bang Bang Shrimp you can get.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill arguably put Bang Bang Shrimp on the map (for a national chain). “A Bonefish Favorite! Crispy shrimp served with our signature creamy, spicy sauce,” the chain says. Some locations offer this app for just $7 with any food or beverage purchase on Wednesdays.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has its own version called Crispy Dragon Shrimp, described as crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet, mildly spicy chili sauce. “Came in tonight and it was amazing! My faith has been restored. Everything was hot, fresh, and cooked to perfection. My server was great! Thank you!” one fan raved.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has Bang Bang Shrimp on the menu, which is Beer Battered Shrimp tossed in Spicy Sauce. “My wife and I go to sf every couple months JUST for a couple orders of ‘bang bang shrimp’ appetizer. Maybe they vary from place to place, but it’s insanely good at the SF location,” one Redditor said.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse has a dish very similar to Bang Bang Shrimp called Wild West Shrimp. “Our Wild West Shrimp® is our Guests’ favorite appetizer for a reason. A generous portion of shrimp hand-breaded and fried to a crispy golden brown, then tossed with spicy cherry peppers and garlic butter. Served with ranch dip,” the chain says.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse has a Spicy Shrimp appetizer on the dinner menu, made with lightly fried large shrimp, spicy cream sauce, and a tangy cucumber salad. Some locations also have this fan-favorite item on the Happy Hour menu.

P. F. Chang’s

F. Chang’s has a delicious Dynamite Shrimp item on the menu, made with tempura-battered shrimp tossed with a sriracha aioli. Sushi-lovers can also get the Dynamite Roll, which is tempura-battered shrimp, signature California roll, sriracha aioli, and umami sauce. They’re spicy, so be prepared!

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze has Firecracker Shrimp on the menu, made from crispy battered shrimp with a sriracha aioli drizzle. "Fire cracker shrimp YUM! Great portions, savory taste, and it came out nice & warm! I couldn't stop thinking about the food when I left lol," one fan shared via Facebook.