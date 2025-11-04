7 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Country Breakfasts, According to Breakfast Fans

A good country breakfast platter is not only delicious but should keep you full for hours, with big portions of food like ham, eggs, sausage, pancakes, and more. If you’re craving a really decent old-fashioned meal where the food is delicious, hearty, and full of traditional staples, there are a few chains which have these menu items down to an art. Here are seven restaurants serving the best country breakfasts, according to appreciative fans.

Biscuitville

Biscuitville has the best country breakfast platters, like the Ultimate Breakfast Platter with Country Ham. “First time here and I wasn’t disappointed. I got the Breakfast platter with bacon, pancakes and a side of grits. Brought it home and added some Cashew butter to my pancakes and devoured almost everything,” one diner said.

Perkins

Perkins American Food Co. has some of the best country breakfasts you can get. The Country Fried Steak & Egg plate is a fan-favorite item, as is the Country Sausage Biscuit Breakfast. “They always give hearty servings of great down home cooked foods. You will leave there full and pleased. Some of the best baked goods in town,” one fan said.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s breakfast options are hearty and impressive, like the Country Boy Breakfast and Grandpa’s Country Fried Breakfast. “My favorite is the grandpa platter with fried steak. Which comes with two eggs, fried apples, and a load of biscuits,” one diner said. “We also tried the grandma sampler, comes with eggs, bacon, sausage and bacon. Side of fried apples and pancakes. Plenty of food for everyone.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

IHOP

IHOP still serves up some of the most reliable breakfast platters like the Country Fried Steak & Eggs and the Big Farmhouse BreakFEAST. “Good place for ‘big-American’ breakfast..their pancakes are out of this world. Portion sizes are big,” one fan said.

Denny’s

Denny’s diners love the Country Fried Steak & Eggs and the Lumberjack Slam. “If you’re looking for a sure bet, go classic: pancakes, bacon, eggs, and hash browns. That’s what my friend and I ordered, and it hit the spot,” one diner said.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans‘ breakfast menu is truly impressive, with options like the Country Biscuit Breakfast and the Homestead Farmer breakfast. ‘We had breakfast here, and it was delicious. All of the food was good, but if you like sausage gravy, this is the place to get it. It takes like grandma’s home cooking,” one guest said.

Waffle House

Waffle House can be relied on to serve up great country breakfast platters like Country Ham & Eggs breakfast or the All-Star Special. “Eggs are a different color here (very orange) because they get them from a nearby organic farm fresh. We were very filled after our meals and they brought me a birthday waffle that was yummy,” one fan said.