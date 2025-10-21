7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Country Breakfasts

Getting a real country breakfast at a small local diner is one of the most satisfying meals you can get—the combination of protein, fat and carbs from ingredients like eggs, sausage, ham, pancakes, and much more is so filling you won’t even think of lunch. Many chain restaurants have beautifully cooked giant breakfasts you don’t need to be a farmhand to appreciate. Here are seven chains where the breakfasts are so big you will feel full all day.

Perkins

The Country Fried Steak & Eggs plate at Perkins is gigantic: Each order consists of lightly breaded steak topped with country-style cream gravy, served with two eggs, crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes and choice of three buttermilk pancakes, fresh baked Mammoth Muffin® or buttered toast. “There’s breakfast, and then there’s breakfast at Perkins! Our Country Fried Steak & Eggs with lightly breaded steak topped with our country-style cream gravy is the perfect way to start your day,” the chain says. They’re not kidding.

Waffle House

Waffle House offers a hearty Country Ham & Eggs Breakfast, which is made with one slice of country ham, two scrambled eggs with toast & jelly, and the choice of grits, hashbrowns or sliced tomatoes. That’s a big breakfast! “Another good country ham breakfast at the Waffle House in Springville with our waitress Amanda. Like I’ve said before, there are only 2 places in St. Clair county to get country ham. (Waffle House and Cracker Barrel),” one diner said.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has a large number of showstopping breakfast options on the menu, which would probably keep you full for a week. The new Big Wrangler Breakfast is made with two split biscuits topped with house-made sausage gravy, two farm-fresh eggs, cheddar cheese and green onions. Served with two strips of crispy bacon, one slice of hickory-smoked ham and home fries, this breakfast is one of the biggest I’ve seen.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is known for huge breakfast portions, like the Grandpa’s Country Fried Breakfast plate. Each order comes with two eggs with a choice of country fried steak or chicken fried chicken with sawmill gravy. Served with biscuits and gravy and one classic side, this one will keep you full for hours.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Denny’s

Denny’s Country Fried Steak & Eggs plate will satisfy even the hungriest diner. This menu item is made with a chopped beef steak smothered in country gravy, served with two eggs, hash browns and the choice of bread. “From brunch yesterday – country fried steak, over easy eggs, buttered toast and hashbrowns w/ cheese n gravy in them from Denny’s!” one diner shared on Facebook.

IHOP

The Farmhouse BreakFEAST at IHOP is impressive. This platter comes with two smoked sausage links, two custom cured hickory-smoked bacon strips, two pork sausage links, two pieces of thick-cut ham, as well as two eggs your way, golden hash browns, two fluffy buttermilk pancakes & toast. That will keep you going for a while!

Biscuitville

Biscuitville‘s Ultimate Breakfast Platter with Country Ham is a must-have menu item. Each platter comes with two pieces of locally cured and griddle-cooked country ham; four eggs; a scratch-made, fresh-baked biscuit served hot with butter; and a side of your choice. It doesn’t get much better than that.