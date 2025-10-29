7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Country Breakfast Skillets

If you’re hungry and want a breakfast that will keep you going for hours afterwards, a country skillet is your best bet. This hearty and versatile dish contains staples like eggs, bacon, ham, potatoes, and so much more, with sides like pancakes toast and portions that could easily justify not eating again until dinner. If you’re in the mood for a true staple breakfast, there are some chains that really knock it out of the park. Here are seven restaurants with the best country breakfast skillets.

Country Kitchen

Country Kitchen has several skillet breakfasts on the menu. The Breakfast Tot Scramble is a fan-favorite option, made with seasoned tater tots topped with scrambled eggs, chopped applewood-smoked bacon, shredded cheese blend, and sliced avocado. The Farm Skillet (two eggs any style with chopped sausage, onion, and green peppers on a bed of seasoned hash browns) is another one guests love.

Perkins American Food Co.

The Big Country Sunrise Skillet at Perkins American Food Co. is an impressively hearty portion of food in a menu already packed with huge breakfast items (like the Hearty's Man's Combo). Guests are served a skillet containing pork sausage, Applewood smoked bacon, smoked ham, American cheese and cream gravy with two eggs served over crispy smashed tots. You might need a nap after that one!

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Sausage & Egg Hashbrown Casserole comes out on a skillet and is served with buttermilk biscuits. Each skillet contains a double portion of hashbrown casserole layered with Colby cheese, served over sawmill gravy with scrambled eggs and a blend of crumbled smoked sausage, onions, red peppers and green chiles. Topped with crispy fried onions, diced tomatoes, and green onions, this is a very filling breakfast option.

Denny’s

Denny’s Santa Fe Skillet is a real crowd-pleaser: This big breakfast is made with Chorizo sausage, fire-roasted bell peppers & onions, and mushrooms and seasoned red-skinned potatoes. Topped with Cheddar cheese and eggs, this gluten-free skillet is packed with flavor.

Country Harvest

The Country Skillet Breakfast at West Coast chain Country Harvest is a nice filling portion of food. Each skillet contains sautéed potatoes, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, mixed cheese and ham, topped with two over-medium eggs. This savory breakfast is served with your choice of biscuit, muffin, or toast.

Skillets Restaurants

The Skillets chain specializes in skillet breakfasts and lunches, like the Skillet Omelet: A two-egg omelet with bacon, tomato, and Swiss Cheese, topped with fresh avocado and served with Skillets potatoes, toast, and a fresh fruit cup. There’s also the Breakfast Skillet, which features two eggs served on top of Skillets Potatoes, with thick smokehouse bacon or pork sausage links.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans features a lovely Sunshine Skillet on the breakfast menu, made with farm-fresh eggs. Each skillet contains an open-faced omelet loaded with Bob Evans sausage, country gravy, cheddar cheese, and golden-brown home fries. Served with freshly baked biscuits.