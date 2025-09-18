7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Crab Legs

Crab season is coming up, and seafood restaurants from small shacks to upscale chains will be stocking up on delicious, prime crab for menu items such as crab cakes and steamed crab legs. It doesn’t take much to make crab a delicious food worth eating—a little butter, salt, and lemon goes a long way for simple preparation, not to mention the more complicated broils, boils, and seafood towers. If you’re looking for ideas on where to get the sweetest, most high-quality crustaceans, look no further: Here are seven restaurants with the most delicious crab legs you can get.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has delicious crab legs on the menu, including the new Snow Crab Classic Steampot, which includes crab leg clusters, shrimp, sausage, red potatoes, fresh corn, and hardboiled egg. “We each got two large clusters of crab legs, one corn on the cob and a red potato,” one diner said. “All covered in spicy old bay spices. It was a big and very tasty bucket. It took some time and a little work, but we devoured in all. The crab was just so great dipped butter and spritzed with lemon. The meat was sweet and cooked perfectly. It was a great meal.”

Chart House

Chart House has Alaskan King Crab Legs on the menu as part of its Seafood Tower, which also includes Main Lobster, Chilled Shrimp, Tuna Poke, and Oysters. Those lucky enough to visit the Chart House in Waikiki can get an even more special option. “Go on, take it all in and make us your top tier. Our Seafood Tower raises the dining experience at Chart House Waikiki to a whole new level. Plus, you can add on Maine Lobster!” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Crab Shack

The Crab Shack has succulent Snow Crab Legs on the menu, customizable with your choice of seasoning and spice level. “Yes, seafood can be a bit of a splurge, especially when the wifey has her eye on those glorious King Crab legs. But for us, it’s worth it. Our go-to seasoning is the “Crab Shack Style” – that perfect blend of lemon pepper and garlic butter,” one diner said.

Rusty Scupper

Rusty Scupper has delicious Alaskan King Crab legs on the menu served with mashed potatoes and roasted seasonal vegetables. “The food is absolutely amazing! The views are not far behind. The atmosphere, while a little dated, is consistent with its nautical theme and seafood fine dining,” one diner said.

Truluck’s

Truluck’s has Prime King Crab Legs on the menu, sourced from the “cold, bitter, salty waters” of the Bering Sea. “Our crab legs undergo intense quality inspections and are precisely packaged and delivered to us with only the finest and thickest full crab legs available with the most premium consistency level – it really is all about who you know and if they’re fishing for Truluck’s – because our partners know that we only serve the best,” the restaurant says.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has yummy Crab Your Way, where guests can enjoy a full pound of crab legs prepared your way over crispy potatoes and served with choice of side. One Redditor posted a picture of their meal, saying, “Snow crab legs from Red Lobster. So good!”

The Boiling Crab

The Boiling Crab has both King Crab legs and Snow Crab legs on the menu. “Good food and big portions. Average service. Get the crabs and a bag of shrimps are more than enough for two people,” one diner said.