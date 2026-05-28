7 Restaurant Chain Fish and Chips Meals Ranked Worst to Best

Discover which restaurant chains offer the best value and quality for fried seafood platters.

Fish and chips has traditionally been a cheaper meal option, especially in spots where the fried whitefish and thick-cut french fries are essentially fast food, a delicious yet affordable treat. As with most sit down restaurants (aside from Chili’s), prices are going up, and even a plate of fish and chips is going to cost more than it used to, especially from the more “fancy” chains: Here are seven restaurant fish and chips ranked in order of expense, from priciest to cheapest.

Legal Sea Foods

The Fish & Chips at Legal Sea Foods is $30.00, definitely one of the priciest options out there. Made from wild-caught North Atlantic cod, served traditional New England-style or beer-battered. The restaurant also has a $45.00 Fisherman’s Platter with shrimp, scallops, local whitefish, calamari, and onion strings.

Ivar’s Seafood Bars

The Alaska True Cod at Ivar’s Seafood Bars is one of the best you can get in terms of both quality and value for money: This meal includes three pieces of cod served with french fries for just $14.99. Diners who want a little more can opt for the 4pc for $16.49 and the 5pc for $18.49. There’s also a Wild Alaska Halibut fish and chips for $26.99.

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Craft Beer Battered Fish & Chips at McCormick & Schmick’s is $26.00 for beer-battered cod, Chesapeake fries, and tartar sauce. Diners also rave about the Shrimp Kisses, which are bacon wrapped pieces of fried shrimp with pepper jack cheese and a sweet chili glaze. The Crab & Shrimp Cake is another crispy fried treat.

Spud Fish & Chips

The Halibut & Chips at Spud Fish & Chips is $25.45 for wild-caught halibut from the Bering Sea served with unsalted fries and tartar sauce. For those who really want to go big or go home, the Triple Cod & Chips is a must-have: Three hand-battered fillets of wild-caught Alaskan cod and classic fries for $26.20..

Bonefish Grill

The Fish & Chips at Bonefish Grill is $20.90 for a plate of crispy cod, coleslaw, and tartar sauce, with a side of french fries. This meal is also on the Prix Fixe lunch menu, as are options like tacos, grilled chicken breast, or a hearty burger. The Bang Bang Shrimp is another must-have.

Pacific Catch

The Fish & Chips at Pacific Catch is made with three pieces of Alaska cod, jalapeño tartar, and sesame slaw for $19.95. The Mixed Catch platter is also excellent: 2pc Alaska cod, 3 coconut shrimp, calamari, jalapeño tartar, chipotle aioli, Thai sweet chili sauce, and sesame slaw for $23.95.

Bluesalt Fish Grill

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Bluesalt Fish Grill has Beer Battered Fish & Chips on the menu, made from fried fish with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge for just $12.90. There’s also Panko Catfish & Chips for $14.45. Hungry diners who really want to feast can opt for the Fisherman’s Basket: Beer-battered fish, shrimp, calamari, crab cake, scallops, and hush puppies, with a trio of sauces.