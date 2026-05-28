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7 Restaurant Chain Fish and Chips Meals Ranked Worst to Best

Evidence-Based
Discover which restaurant chains offer the best value and quality for fried seafood platters.
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May 28, 2026

Fish and chips has traditionally been a cheaper meal option, especially in spots where the fried whitefish and thick-cut french fries are essentially fast food, a delicious yet affordable treat. As with most sit down restaurants (aside from Chili’s), prices are going up, and even a plate of fish and chips is going to cost more than it used to, especially from the more “fancy” chains: Here are seven restaurant fish and chips ranked in order of expense, from priciest to cheapest.

Legal Sea Foods/Facebook

The Fish & Chips at Legal Sea Foods is $30.00, definitely one of the priciest options out there. Made from wild-caught North Atlantic cod, served traditional New England-style or beer-battered. The restaurant also has a $45.00 Fisherman’s Platter with shrimp, scallops, local whitefish, calamari, and onion strings.

Ivar’s Seafood Bars

Ivar's Acre's of Clams/Facebook

The Alaska True Cod at Ivar’s Seafood Bars is one of the best you can get in terms of both quality and value for money: This meal includes three pieces of cod served with french fries for just $14.99. Diners who want a little more can opt for the 4pc for $16.49 and the 5pc for $18.49. There’s also a Wild Alaska Halibut fish and chips for $26.99.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick's/Facebook

The Craft Beer Battered Fish & Chips at McCormick & Schmick’s is $26.00 for beer-battered cod, Chesapeake fries, and tartar sauce. Diners also rave about the Shrimp Kisses, which are bacon wrapped pieces of fried shrimp with pepper jack cheese and a sweet chili glaze. The Crab & Shrimp Cake is another crispy fried treat.

Spud Fish & Chips

Spud Fish & Chips

The Halibut & Chips at Spud Fish & Chips is $25.45 for wild-caught halibut from the Bering Sea served with unsalted fries and tartar sauce. For those who really want to go big or go home, the Triple Cod & Chips is a must-have: Three hand-battered fillets of wild-caught Alaskan cod and classic fries for $26.20..

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill

The Fish & Chips at Bonefish Grill is $20.90 for a plate of crispy cod, coleslaw, and tartar sauce, with a side of french fries. This meal is also on the Prix Fixe lunch menu, as are options like tacos, grilled chicken breast, or a hearty burger. The Bang Bang Shrimp is another must-have.

Pacific Catch

Pacific Catch/Facebook

The Fish & Chips at Pacific Catch is made with three pieces of  Alaska cod, jalapeño tartar, and sesame slaw for $19.95. The Mixed Catch platter is also excellent: 2pc Alaska cod, 3 coconut shrimp, calamari, jalapeño tartar, chipotle aioli, Thai sweet chili sauce, and sesame slaw for $23.95.

Bluesalt Fish Grill

Bluesalt Fish Grill/Google

Bluesalt Fish Grill has Beer Battered Fish & Chips on the menu, made from fried fish with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge for just $12.90. There’s also Panko Catfish & Chips for $14.45. Hungry diners who really want to feast can opt for the Fisherman’s Basket: Beer-battered fish, shrimp, calamari, crab cake, scallops, and hush puppies, with a trio of sauces.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
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