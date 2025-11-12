6 Restaurant Chains With the Best French Toast, According to Brunch Fans

For anyone who struggles to get French Toast right when making it at home, there are some really good restaurants serving up French Toast that’s beautifully crisp on the outside and soft and custardy on the inside. Diners who love this indulgent breakfast and brunch staple have high standards for which eateries they know will serve up exceptionally good French Toast every time. Next time you want a meal that’s special, here are six restaurant chains with the best French Toast according to brunch fans.

Perkins

The Brioche French Toast at Perkins American Food Co. is delicious. “If you go to Perkins, get the French Toast,” one diner said. “I don’t know what they put in it (lots of butter?) but their French Toast is really good.”

Cracker Barrel

The French Toast at Cracker Barrel is definitely worth a try, diners say. “So so DELICIOUS!! Idk about what everyone else is saying but their syrup is warm and their butter is fluffy and soft and spreadable their pancakes and French toast have this buttery taste, and it complements the warm syrup,” one customer raved.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Fans love the French Toast at Another Broken Egg Cafe. “We came here for breakfast and wow. The food came out fast and it is phenomenal. The cinnamon roll French Toast was our favorite,” one diner said.

Snooze A.M. Eatery

Snooze A.M. Eatery serves up an amazing French Toast. “We ordered different entrees so we could sample each other’s food,” one diner said. “The OMG French Toast was so delicious. We also had a pancake flight with a strawberry shortcake pancake, pineapple upside down pancake, and a cinnamon roll pancake.”

Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch

Huckleberry's Breakfast & Lunch is a solid choice for excellent French Toast. "We visited Huckleberry's on our rest day from the Disney Parks for a big breakfast. Our party enjoyed the waffles, French toast, and skillets, they were all DELICIOUS!!!" one fan said.

The Broken Yolk Cafe

Diners love the French Toast at The Broken Yolk Cafe. ” I ordered the Nutella crepes, and they were deliciously rich, sweet, and perfectly made. We also tried the Churro French toast, and wow… It was incredible! Soft, flavorful, and just the right amount of sweetness,” one diner said.