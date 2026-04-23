4 Popular Seafood Chains With the Best Live Lobsters, According to Diners

Diners rank the top restaurant chains serving fresh and high quality live lobster

Seeing live lobsters hanging out in tanks—and sometimes getting to choose exactly which one you want—is an uncommon experience in most seafood restaurants, but some still do it. Guests can see for themselves just how healthy the lobsters are, and of course, you’re pretty much guaranteed the freshest lobster possible after making your choice. Not all spots have the tanks out front, and not all will let diners choose their specific lobster, but they are fresh as fresh can be. So where can diners still get real live crustaceans? Here are four chains where you can still get tank-to-table lobsters.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is known for sourcing lobsters from the icy cold waters of the Gulf of Maine, and keeps them live in the back of the restaurant for menu items like the famous lobster rolls and lobster mac & cheese. “On the topic of best I had, I ADORED the warm buttered Lobster Roll!!! This entire meal was amazing but this was the highlight,” one diner shared.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster diners can choose a Live Maine Lobster to enjoy in the restaurant as an entree, wild-caught, fresh from the Atlantic and served with your choice of two sides (not available for raw purchase). “I had lobster and a shrimp combo that was outstanding. The lobster was so good!!! It did not require any butter, any lemon, and it did not taste fishy. It was really good,” one fan raved.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

The Oceanaire Seafood Room has live Maine Lobsters in tanks. “Let’s talk food. We went all out and it was worth every single bite,” one said. “The 2 lb lobster: cooked to perfection, buttery and sweet.” The restaurant has several excellent lobster dishes on the menu but the Chicken Fried Lobster (truffled honey, cheesy grits, hot sauce) is a particular fan favorite.

Weathervane Seafood Restaurants

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Diners at Weathervane Seafood Restaurants can feast on live Maine Lobsters for dishes like the Single Lobster Dinner, which consists of a freshly caught Maine lobster served steaming hot with butter for dipping, local potatoes, and a side. “$29.95 for 2 whole lobsters and two sides (price on 10/9/25) for Thursday night special,” one diner in New Hampshire said. “The lobster was AMAZING! I can’t believe this place wasn’t packed! Best meal of our trip, and adding it to our *must* list for our next trip to New England.”