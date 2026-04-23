5 Best “Hole-in-the-Wall” Fish Fry Spots in New Orleans, According to Locals

Discover where New Orleans locals go for authentic and crispy fried fish.

New Orleans’ Friday fish fries are a beloved tradition in the city, a deep-rooted custom combining Catholic observances and Cajun/Creole cultural practices. Locals are spoiled for choice when it comes to truly excellent seafood options, and the fish fries are no exception. Visitors who want to visit truly authentic spots have several to choose from, the following hole-in-the-wall spots are just a fraction. Here are five fish fry spots in New Orleans diners love.

Zimmer’s Seafood

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No-frills but all flavor, Zimmer’s Seafood serves up delicious fried catfish, tilapia, po’boys and much more. “One of the BEST seafood spots in the city of New Orleans, a staple in my 7th Ward neighborhood for over a decade,” one local diner shared. “Always FRESH & DELICIOUS!!! No visit home is complete without a shrimp poboy or combo shrimp & oyster plate.”

Castnet Seafood

Castnet Seafood is truly a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it spot where locals go for exceptional seafood platters, including delicious fried fish. “Castnet is a throwback!” one local said. “A classic seafood joint where you can get that taste from your childhood, a place where all the seafood tastes like it was pulled right out of our local waters. Not imported, not frozen even! Just fresh old school New Orleans seafood.”

Broad & Banks Seafood

This classic seafood spot has a strong neighborhood following for good reason: The po’boys, gumbo, fried fish, and other menu items at Broad & Banks Seafood are outstanding. “The gumbo was great. The catfish, AMAZING! Fried rice was fresh lots of flavor, onion heavy. Lots of different drinks to choose from some snacks to add. The line was very long, we went during lunch time but it moves fast. Speak up so the ladies can hear you!” one local advised.

Hooks Catching & Frying

Hooks Catching & Frying might be a small, understated spot but there’s nothing low-key about the food or flavors at this restaurant. “We love hooks and the hooks sauce. We always get the platter that has shrimp, catfish, and chicken to share. This time we also got the 20 piece hush puppies. They were amazing and the perfect size. Always a 10/10 whenever we order,” one happy diner shared.

Sammy’s Food Service & Deli

Sammy’s Food Service & Deli is another spot beloved by locals for delicious down-home fare, including fried fish plates and po’boys. “Sammy’s is a staple in the Gentilly neighborhood,” one local said. “Good fish, big burgers, and yummy soups can be found here. Most plates are very large portions and can be shared or taken to go.”