Popular steakhouses known for bold coffee-rubbed steaks.

If you are willing to try a flavor combination a little out of the norm, consider ordering a coffee-rubbed steak the next time you sit down at a bougie steakhouse. Serious carnivorous foodies swear by the rub, which adds a strong pop of flavor and texture to any cut of meat. Where can you enjoy the flavor explosion? Here are 4 popular steakhouses with the best coffee-rubbed steaks, according to diners.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille’s Kona-Crusted Dry Aged Bone-In NY Strip with Shallot Butter has a cult following and sets the bar for coffee-crusted steaks. The high-grade piece of meat is carved on the premises by the upscale steakhouse’s in-house butcher, then flavored with its acclaimed Hawaiian Kona coffee rub, perfectly seared, and finished with caramelized shallot butter, or sometimes with a tangy Gorgonzola crust and a Cabernet reduction. According to diners, you can request other steaks with the same rub. “One of our favorites! We also order 8oz. Filet the same way!” one wrote on Instagram.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

At Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, you have the option of adding a coffee-crusted finish to any steak for an additional $5. It adds a “smooth, earthly flavor profile,” according to an Instagram post shared by the chain. “If you have never had it before try getting your steak coffee crusted, added a nice texture and subtle flavor to a great piece of meat!” a Yelper says.

Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse

Smith & Wollensky is also famous for its trademark coffee rub, which can be added to any of its gourmet cuts of meat. “We both got steaks (duh) with their signature coffee & cocoa rub, wow. There’s a noticeable difference in flavor & texture from their prime choices & filets, both delicious, high quality steaks with a flavorful unique rub. Added a nice char with a balance between the two flavors,” a diner writes. It is so popular that they sell the spice bottled up. “Our Coffee and Cocoa Rub is a delightful seasoning blend used to enhance the flavor of steaks. It’s the perfect balance of sweet and savory combining high quality coffee and cocoa with the spices that accentuate their natural flavors. Comes in an 8 oz shaker,” they write online.

Stoney River

Stoney River is a steakhouse and grill with locations in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Michigan, and Tennessee. One of the most popular orders is the coffee-cured filet mignon, a filet mignon steak coated in a mixture of coffee grounds, spices, and brown sugar. The coffee grounds infuse the steak with a complex flavor that complements the meat’s natural sweetness and tenderness.

To prepare coffee-cured filet mignon, the steak is first coated with the coffee rub. The steak is then marinated in the rub for several hours, allowing the flavors to penetrate the meat. It is then grilled or pan-seared to create a caramelized crust on the outside while keeping the inside juicy and tender. The result is a steak with a slightly sweet, smoky flavor from the coffee rub and a rich, tender texture.