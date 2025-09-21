7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Calamari

Fried calamari is one of my favorite appetizers, but it has to be perfect—crispy on the outside, tender on the inside with just the right texture and bite. There truly is nothing more disappointing than rubbery, chewy calamari with the breading falling off. Sadly, paying more for this menu item doesn’t guarantee it will be good, but there are plenty of chains where they get calamari just right. Whether it’s traditional calamari or with a twist, one thing they all have in common is customers absolutely rave about them. Here are seven restaurants where the calamari is worth the trip alone.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille‘s signature appetizer is the Pan-Fried Calamari with Hot Cherry Peppers, hand-battered and lightly fried with a fiery flavor. “Went to Capital Grille once years ago with some work folks. Calamari was outstanding,” one Redditor said. “I mentioned something to the waiter about it because [it was] ‘buttery’, and he’s like ‘yeah, they deep fry it, and after it comes out of the fryer they saute it all in butter.’ Of course they do. The calamari comes with hot cherry peppers.” Another said “The Capital Grille calamari app is so, so, so good. Worth the trip for that alone.”

Bonefish Grill

The Crispy Calamari at Bonefish Grill is fried with peppers and a sweet, spicy Asian sauce.

“Bonefish Grill was so good. Calamari definitely a 10/10,” one TikToker said. “Love it there,” one commenter responded.

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Crispy Fried Calamari at upscale seafood chain McCormick & Schmick’s is served with your choice of Classic with Marinara, or Sweet & Spicy Asian Style. “We both started w/ the calamari, I ordered the crab cakes for my entree and the brownie sundae for desert. Calamari was a hit with the thai chili sauce,” one diner said via Yelp.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has a delicious Crispy Calamari shareable appetizer, served with lemon pepper sesame seasoning, rice sticks, fresh parsley, marina sauce, and a roasted garlic aioli. “We love the calamari at BJs Brewery in Woodland Hills. (There might be one in Burbank too). Their calamari is crunchy and not oily and comes with 2 sauces,” one happy Los Angeles-based customer said.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has crispy Fried Calamari from the Gulf of Maine. Guests can choose from either regular with tartar sauce or Rhode Island style (hot peppers & garlic). The chain also has a gluten-free version customers love. “This is a legit game changer for me. Being able to eat fried calamari and fish and chips in a restaurant is now a treat for me because I couldn’t find anything that was truly gluten free for so long,” one Redditor said.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden‘s Calamari appetizer is lightly breaded and fried, and served with marinara sauce and spicy ranch. “The best calamari ever,” one fan said via Facebook. “It really good. I love it,” another commented.

Chart House

Chart House has yummy Kim Chee Calamari on the happy hour menu, which is lightly fried with crisp vegetables. “The Chart House has the best Kimchi Calamari,” one happy customer said. “Agreed! Just had it…it was amazing,” another commented.