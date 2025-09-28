7 Best Fried Fish Menu Items According to Diners 

Fried fish made with quality fish and cooked to perfection is one of the most delicious menu items you can get. This versatile menu item isn’t just for pescatarians, but for anyone who prefers a lighter option compared to meat like beef or chicken. Whether it’s a fried fish basket or a sandwich, a platter or salad, these fried fish options have customers coming back for more. Here are seven of the best fried fish menu items, according to diners.

Del Taco Beer Battered Fish Tacos

Del Taco’s Beer Battered Fish Tacos (crispy, beer-battered wild-caught Alaska Pollock fillet topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm corn tortilla, and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge) are possibly the best thing on the menu, diners say. “These fish tacos are the only thing worth getting at del Taco but man they’re so good!” one Redditor raved.

Texas Roadhouse Fried Catfish

Texas Roadhouse’s Fried Catfish platter is made with U.S. farm-raised catfish breaded in southern cornmeal and fried to a golden brown, and served with choice of two sides. “Went to Texas Roadhouse for my fried catfish dinner tonight! I just don’t understand why anyone would eat fried catfish anywhere but at TRH,” one fan said. “It was as always delicious! Salad was fresh and crispy, baked potato fluffy and cooked to perfection. Staff is extremely pleasant. Very pleased once again.❤️”

Red Lobster Fish and Chips

Red Lobster has a fan-favorite Fish and Chips on the menu, made with beer-battered cod and served with Chesapeake fries, coleslaw and hush puppies. “They have pasta with anything you want on it. Their shrimp scampi is perfect as is their lobster. It is never burned or over cooked. Their fish and chips are great. They have some nice sides,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Culver’s Cod Dinner

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Dinner is a treat, diners say. “Culver’s Fried Cod is criminally underrated!” one fan raved. “The crispy batter, the flakey fish—it hits all the right notes for fast-casual seafood. Honestly, their tartar sauce is top-tier too, and it pairs perfectly. It’s like Culver’s is hiding in plain sight with this gem while everyone else is distracted by the ButterBurgers.”

Checkers & Rally’s Crispy Fish Sandwich

Checkers & Rally’s Crispy Fish Sandwich is delicious, fans say. “The last fish sandwich I had was Rallys. They actually make a very good fish sandwich,” one Redditor shared.

Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich

Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich (a light, flakey flounder filet from Alaska, marinated in authentic Louisiana herbs & spices, dusted in our southern crispy coating and fried up golden brown) is next-level. “It’s a great alternative to other fish sandwiches on the market. Absolutely worth a try. The taste is there. McDonald’s is the goat for fish sandwich for quick food places. However, the hockey puck size fish isn’t worth the buy,” one fan said.

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish is still one of the most beloved fried fish menu items for hungry guests. “It is literally one of the best, and most iconic, fastfood sandwiches IMHO,” one Redditor said. “The Double Filet o Fish has become my new go to when I get Mc’Ds,” another said.