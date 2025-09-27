7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Chicken Buckets

A perfectly-cooked bucket of fried chicken is the ultimate treat, and one of the most popular foods in the U.S. Whether made from dark meat or white, spicy or classic, with sides or just the chicken alone, this staple menu item is perfect for a family dinner where you want something truly special. Yes, you can fry chicken at home by yourself, but it can be messy and stressful—this is one of those dishes where it’s so much better to just get takeout. If you’ve been craving this all-American treat, here are seven restaurant chains with the best fried chicken buckets.

Jollibee

Jollibee‘s chicken buckets are wildly popular for good reason—the chicken is so crispy and delicious. Hungry diners can choose from a regular bucket, or go for an option like the 10pc Chickenjoy Meal Deal which comes with five legs and five thighs in Original or Spicy, served with three Peach Mango pies. “Please get rice AND gravy with your chicken and make sure you dip the chicken in the gravy before eating it with rice. This is a MUST!” one Redditor said. “The chicken is good by itself by fried chicken standards but the rice and gravy take it to the next level. That’s how it’s MEANT to be eaten.”

Popeyes

Popeyes has several options for chicken buckets, including a regular 10pc Classic Signature or the 12pc Classic Signature Chicken Family Meal, available in regular or spicy, mixed meat or dark meat only. “I really don’t like white meat because it’s too dry. Popeyes mistakenly gave me a chicken breast and it was the juiciest chicken breast I’d ever had in my life, the meat was tender and soft just like dark meat. That’s why I go to Popeyes,” one fan said.

7 Fried Chicken Chains Ranked From Worst to Best by Shoppers

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken has a Hot Box consisting of 40 pcs. of white meat chicken tender bites/tenders served with a slice of bread and side of Dave’s sauce. Guests can choose which spice level they prefer. “I love it. I’ve had reaper seasoning a few times, and the last time really pushed me to my limits,” one Redditor said.

Guthrie’s Chicken

Guthrie’s has a traditional bucket of fried chicken on the menu. “If you’re having a party, or you just really love chicken fingers, then the ‘GUT BUCKET’ is the way to go,’ the chain says. “25 of our perfectly golden fried chicken fingers and lots of our signature sauce. Or, level it up to a Family Meal and add a bucket of fries, 4 slices of toast, 4 servings of our slaw, and a gallon of our signature sweet tea.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Golden Chick

Golden Chick has a popular Family Meal consisting of 10 Pieces Legs & Thighs, 2 family sides & 5 Rolls. “It’s literally the best fried chicken I’ve ever had in my life,” one fan said. “I love it!! Its the only place I know where you can get drive-thru BAKED chicken! It’s delicious!” another agreed.

KFC

KFC‘s iconic buckets of chicken are available in 8, 12, or 16 pieces, and come just by themselves or as part of a Family Meal. “Choose between Variety Bucket (2 drums, 2 thighs, 2 breasts and 2 wings) or our all-dark meat Drum & Thigh Bucket (4 drums and 4 thighs). Includes 2 large sides and 4 biscuits,” the chain says.

7 Southern Chains Serving the Best Fried Chicken

Zaxby’s

While not strictly a bucket, Zaxby’s has family-style platters and boxes, like the Chicken Fingerz™ & Tater Chips Zax Packz, which consists of 20 hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz served with Tater Chips, 4 slices of Texas Toast and 4 dipping sauces of your choice. “Best chicken 🐓 finger place in the south. 12 sauces that are 🤌,” one fan said. “Best thing on earth,” another agreed.