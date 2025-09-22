7 Fried Chicken Chains With Deep Discounts This Week
If you are craving fried chicken, you are in luck! There are so many great deals at all of our favorite chicken spots this week. Whether you prefer a crispy chicken sandwich, nuggets, or old school fried chicken pieces, you can save big at chains like KFC, Popeyes, Zaxby’s, and more – especially if you are a rewards member. Here are 7 fried chicken chains with huge discounts this week.
KFC
Over at KFC, reward members are being spoiled this week. Get five free Potato Poppers when you spend $5. Or, enjoy a five pc. Chicken Combo meal for two for $15, including five pieces of crispy fried chicken (your pick between Variety Combo or Drum & Thigh Combo), two sides, two biscuits, and two medium drinks. Note that exact prices and deals may vary by location.
Popeyes
Members of Popeyes’ rewards programs can take advantage of a great fall deal. Enjoy a regular side, small drink, or Apple Pie with a $5 min. Also, get a choice of 2 Piece Chicken, 3 Piece Tenders, 6 Piece Wings, or Chicken Sandwich when you place your first order and spend $10+. Another way to save? Take 25 percent off a 3-piece chicken tenders meal.
Zaxby’s
For a limited time only, get five free Fingerz with a $5 purchase at Zaxby’s. The five hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz™ with signature Zax Sauce deal requires joining Zax Rewardz. You have 14 days to redeem after receipt.
Jollibee
Jollibee is a fried chicken-centric restaurant, but it is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by running a BOGO Angus Cheeseburger deal from September 18-21 for all new Jollibee Rewards members. All users have to do is sign up for Jollibee Rewards and add an à la carte Angus Cheeseburger to their order online or through the all-new Mobile App!
Church’s Texas Chicken
Use the Church’s Texas Chicken to save big at the restaurant, including $5 off $35+ with the promo code SAVE5 until 12/31/2025 and 15% off $25+ with GET15. Current meal deals include Texas 2PC Feast starting at $3.49, and the 10PC Family Meal Deal starting at $19.99.
Dave’s Hot Chicken
You will be rewarded with a much-needed beverage if you download Dave’s App at Dave’s Hot Chicken. The restaurant is giving away a free drink, a “regular-sized fountain drink” in the US only.
Krispy Krunchy
Krispy Krunchy is celebrating its new Chicken Nuggets. “Get six for $4.99 or ten for $6.99 today!” There are also lots of new $5.99 combos, which include an entree (six chicken nuggets, a Cajun chicken sandwich, three jumbo tenders, or three pieces of chicken) and a side of wedges.