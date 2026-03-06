5 Chain Restaurants With the Crispiest Fried Chicken Sandwiches

These fried chicken sandwiches bring serious crunch.

I love a good fried chicken sandwich. There is something perfectly delicious about a juicy breast of chicken seasoned, breaded, and deep-fried to a crispy, crunchy finish. Sandwiched inside a bun, with a great sauce, crispy lettuce, pickles, and other toppings, a great crispy chicken sandwich is the ultimate treat. Where can you get the best chicken sandwiches? Here are the 5 best fried chicken sandwiches with the crunchiest coating.

Bonchon Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Last year, Korean chicken chain Bonchon introduced its version of a crispy chicken sandwich, which is “juicy, crunchy, and packed with bold flavors,” according to the brand. It features a perfectly fried chicken breast with a golden, crispy coating and a tender inside, all tucked into a soft, buttery brioche bun, and topped with a tangy coleslaw that balances the rich flavors of the chicken, and served with your choice of sauce: Soy Garlic, Spicy, or Korean BBQ sauce. “Taste wise the sandwich itself, because of the glaze, is sweet but not overwhelming. The bun is also sweet but it’s not too much. Tangy and a bit of a kick,” says a Redditor. “Texture is very crispy and the batter is a decent amount. It is made to order so it’ll take 15 mins to prepare but good thing is it’s very juicy and crunch.”

Crispy Crunch Chicken Sandwich From Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s is known for its ultra-juicy chicken fingers, which have a thick, crunchy, golden crust. The chain takes three fingers, adds Cane’s sauce, lettuce, and a toasted bun, to make one of the most delicious sandwiches. “The canes chicken sandwich might be the best chicken sandwich from all fast food places. I feel like it’s so underrated!!” a Redditor declares.

Popeyes Classic Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes’ Classic Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Chicken Sandwich are regularly compared to Chick-fil-A, with some claiming that the Louisiana fast-food brand’s versions are the best. The spicy, crunchy crust, buttery bun, and tangy mayo have built a cult following. “When it’s fresh, it’s better than Chick-fil-A,” one Redditor said. “I like the Popeyes sandwich better when they nail it,” another adds. “When it’s made properly and fresh it blows every other chicken sandwich away,” a third agrees.

Bo’Nana Crunch Chicken Sandwich — Bojangles’

Bojangles’ chicken sandwich cajun coating is thicker and crunchier, according to fans. “We just got a bojangles in town and the chicken sandwich is on this level,” one person says. “Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it’s hot and fresh,” adds another Redditor. “Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast,” adds another.

Culver’s Classic Crispy Sandwich

Culver’s, famous for its ButterBurgers, also serves super delicious chicken sandwiches. “Culver’s is up there,” one person commented. The classic crispy version starts with whole white-meat chicken breast, coated in Southern-style breading seasoned with garlic, onion, and a dash of cayenne. Then, it comes inside a toasted Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Our reviewer is a big fan, attesting that it delivers “a nice crisp” and also “juiciness,” she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e