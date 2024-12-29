10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Fried Fish 

Whether served on a bun or plated with fries for a classic fish and chips combo, fried fish is a crave-worthy indulgence. When it's done right, the crunchy coating helps lock in moisture, keeping the fish juicy, tender, and flavorful inside. And it's even better with a squeeze of lemon or a tangy dipping sauce.

Not everyone has a deep fryer or even an interest in trying to fry fish at home, but that's one of the many reasons people love going out to restaurants—to enjoy dishes you can't or don't want to make at home.

From fast food to upscale chains, there are plenty of popular spots to get your fix. So, if you're in the mood for a fish fry, here's where to go:

Long John Silver's

Nutrition :

Battered Alaskan Pollock (Per 1 Piece)

Calories : 246

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 809 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 11 g

The focus of Long John Silver's has always been fish, and it's one of the few seafood-centric fast-food restaurants found nationwide with nearly 700 locations coast to coast. The chain is best known for its classic battered fish, made with either wild-caught Alaska pollock or Pacific cod and typically served on a platter with hushpuppies and two sides. Long John Silvers also offers grilled salmon, several shrimp options, some chicken dishes, and more—but the fried fish is a must-have.

The 6 Healthiest Long John Silver's Menu Items, According to a Dietitian

Red Lobster

Nutrition :

Fish & Chips w/Fries, Slaw, Hush Puppies (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 660

Fat : 73 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 2,940 mg

Carbs : 132 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 48 g

With over 500 locations across the U.S., Red Lobster is a reliable favorite for seafood and its trademark Cheddar Bay Biscuits, especially in landlocked states and smaller towns. The shrimp and lobster are always a slam dunk, but when the craving for crispy fried fish hits, you have several options. The Admiral's Feast includes two large pieces of wild-caught flounder fried to a golden brown, which is served with crispy shrimp, clam strips and scallops. Also on the menu: wild-caught cod that's hand-battered and fried, served with fries, coleslaw and hush puppies.

Texas Roadhouse

Nutrition :

Fried Catfish (Per 3-Piece Order)

Calories : 990

Fat : 82 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,230 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 30 g

Texas Roadhouse is predominantly a steak chain but it also offers "dockside favorites" on the menu. These include crispy fried catfish breaded in southern cornmeal and fried to a golden brown. Pair with thick steak fries for crispy perfection but you can swap those out for most sides, if you're in the mood for a loaded baked potato or something else.

The 8 Best Low-Calorie Texas Roadhouse Orders

Captain D's

Nutrition :

2-Piece Fish & Fries w/No Sauce (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 530

Fat : 60 g (Saturated Fat: 30 g, Trans Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1,990 mg

Carbs : 72 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 25 g

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's brings southern-style seafood to hungry diners in 23 states. And in every Captain D's, you'll find a lot of fried fish. The chain serves fried fish, catfish, fried shrimp, and more. If you're looking for a simple plate of fried fish with sides, try the two-piece flounder meal with hearty filets of southern-fried flounder and sides like coleslaw and french fries. Bigger appetites should try the fried flounder, shrimp, and french fry platter.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Nutrition :

Forrest's Seafood Feast (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 1,650

Inspired by the 1994 film "Forrest Gump," this chain is best known for its shrimp, obviously, but the menu is quite robust beyond its namesake seafood. At over 20 locations nationwide, Bubba Gump serves lobster, chicken, ribs, steak, sides, soups, and, of course, fried fish. In that latter case, it's a classic fish and chips meal, which comes with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. Or, if you're really hungry, try Forrest's Seafood Feast, which combines the classic fish and chips with fried shrimp and hush puppies.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

10 Seafood Chains That Serve the Best-Quality Fish

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips

Nutrition information unavailable

With locations in New York City, Las Vegas, Orlando, Fla., and Washington, D.C., these Fish & Chips shops from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay are in spots many visitors pass through, and you should too. The fast-casual restaurants allow you to pick how many pieces of its crispy, crunchy cod strips you'd like. You can get fried fish on a sandwich, then add fries, and choose your sauces (tartar, curry & mango, and southwest ranch are all favorites). Fried shrimp and lobster are also a menu option, if you're feeling fancy.

Joe's Crab Shack

Nutrition : Captain's Plate (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 1,157

There are about 46 Joe's Crab Shack locations around the country, and while the restaurant is primarily known for its steampots (which you should absolutely try), the Captain's Plate has the fried fish you're looking for and more. Packed with a fried fish fillet, crispy fried shrimp, and Dungeness crab, this generous platter also comes with sides of fries and coleslaw.

The #1 Dish to Avoid at a Seafood Restaurant, According to Chefs

Applebee's

Nutrition : (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 1,470

Fat : 95 g (Saturated Fat: 21 g)

Sodium : 3,200 mg

Carbs : 115 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 42 g

If you want a restaurant with a menu so big it's (almost) sure to please everyone, Applebee's is a safe choice. You'll find wings, pasta, burgers, steak, salads, and some seafood options, too. But if fried fish is on your agenda, Applebee's nationwide serves hand-battered fish and chips, which comes with fries, tartar sauce, a side of slaw, and a lemon wedge.

Legal Sea Foods

Nutrition information unavailable

There's something special about Legal Sea Foods. One of the best seafood chains in America, the Cambridge, Mass., company serves some of the most crave-worthy chowder in the country. Now boasting locations throughout Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia, the beloved brand has succeeded in its efforts to go the extra mile with everything it serves—including, of course, its fried fish.

On the menu at most locations, you can find nearly every kind of fish imaginable, but be sure to try the crispy fried cod, scallops, and clams.

The 10 Best Clam Chowder Spots in New England

Cracker Barrel

Nutrition :

Fried Catfish (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 400

Fat : 33 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g) Sodium: 630 mg

Carbs : 9 g carbs (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 18 g

This family-friendly chain has about every American comfort food on the menu, and is beloved by many for its down-home gift shops and rocking chair-lined porches. And one of the comfort classics on the Cracker Barrel menu? A fried catfish platter, with two cornmeal-crusted and fried fillets with tartar sauce for dipping, plus three hushpuppies and choice of two or three sides. This mighty feast is also served with hand-rolled buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.