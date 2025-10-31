5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Gravy-Drenched Comfort Food

There’s nothing like true comfort food to warm you up when the temperature drops—real classic comfort food where traditional dishes are served absolutely smothered in delicious gravy. These hearty menu items are usually presented in gigantic portions with plenty of sides, and designed to feel like the food equivalent of a hug. Next time you’re craving gravy on anything, check out these five restaurant chains where the food is no-frills gravy-soaked goodness.

K&W Cafeteria

K&W Cafeteria is known for hearty, old-fashioned comfort food like the Country Steak plate which is served with broccoli, bread, and mashed potatoes covered in delicious gravy. The Grilled Chopped Steak plate is also smothered in mashed potatoes and gravy and served with two sides.

Shoney’s

Shoney's is all about classic comfort food, like the Half-O-Pound: Fresh, hand-pattied, grain-fed, 100% ground beef patty topped with grilled sweet onions and mushrooms and brown gravy. There's also a delicious Country Fried Steak plate, made with tender steak breaded in signature seasoned flour, and smothered in traditional white gravy.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner serves up old-fashioned food that sticks to your ribs, like the Bigfoot Chicken Fried Steak (10 oz of tender beef, breaded then deep-fried & smothered in country gravy). The Homemade Crispy Onion Topped Meatloaf is another homey option, consisting of a special recipe of ground beef and seasoned sausage. Roasted then topped with our savory beef gravy and homemade crispy onion straws, this one will keep you full all day.

Jollibee

Jollibee is a fast-food chicken chain famous for its gravy, which is delicious on both mashed potatoes and its iconic fried chicken offerings. “There’s a reason why JB’s gravy isn’t unlimited. It’s just so good,” one fan said. Others are adamant Jollibee’s gravy is the best of all the fast food chains.

Cracker Barrel

When I think of Cracker Barrel, I think of gravy—lots and lots of gravy. It would probably be easier to list which menu items don’t come with gravy, but special mention must be made of the Slow-Braised Pot Roast, which is a rib roast simmered low and slow with carrots, onions, celery in a rich gravy. This hearty winter showstopper is served with two classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.