I Tried 6 Store-Bought Gravies & The Best Tasted Homemade

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you're hosting a hungry crowd for Thanksgiving, cooking for one or two, or simply bringing yourself to dinner across the street, you'll probably be making something on Nov. 28: an appetizer, side dish, or dessert. And while there are some things on the menu every family insists on making from scratch—apple pie and cornbread stuffing over here—other items are just easier to pick up at the store.

If you'd rather skip dealing with giblets and making a roux minutes before sitting down to eat, there's no shame in opting for a store-bought gravy instead. Of course, you'll want to ensure your choice helps your beautiful bird shine (and doesn't drown anything in salty goop).

I tasted six of the most popular packaged gravy brands at the grocery store, and believe me, this is one item you do not want to go blind on. I was shocked by the differences in flavor, texture, and looks between the six sauces I sampled. Before you stock up for the holiday, here's what to look for in the best-tasting store-bought gravy.

Here are the six gravies I tested, ranked from worst to best.

McCormick Turkey Gravy

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup Serving)

Calories : 25

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : <1 g

The well-known spice brand McCormick makes several gravies in cartons as well as dry mixes to whisk together your own sauce. I tested the turkey gravy, which is made from turkey stock, corn, and potato starch, plus flavorings. A 12-ounce carton cost me $3.39.

The look: This is a very thick, gelatinous gravy with a pale beige color. It's shiny and uniformly smooth with no visible meat or vegetables.

The taste: To be frank, I could not stand how this gravy tasted. It's earthy, to put it kindly, and the goopy, jelly-like texture is off-putting. It tasted and smelled like it had been inside that carton for far too long.

I Tried 7 Popular Stuffing Mixes & the Best One Was Bursting With Flavor

Heinz Homestyle Turkey Gravy

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup Serving)

Calories : 25

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Beyond its beloved ketchup, Heinz also makes three jarred gravies, including this simple chicken gravy. It's made with chicken stock and fat and thickened with cornstarch and flour. The sauce is enriched with canola oil and flavored with onion powder and black pepper. A jar cost me $2.87.

The look: According to the ingredient panel, this gravy contains turmeric and caramel coloring, but it was the palest, most eh-looking gravy I tasted. It's pallid and homogenous looking with a glossy finish.

The taste: Much like the look, this gravy was bland and forgettable. It didn't have a trace of the herby, meaty flavor you want on a Thanksgiving table. Instead, it tasted mostly like salt.

12 Grocery Stores Giving Out Free Turkeys in 2024

Campbell's Turkey Gravy

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup Serving)

Calories : 25 cal

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : <1 g

This store-bought gravy comes in a can. It's made with a combination of chicken and turkey stock plus flour and starch. The flavor comes from added chicken and turkey fat, plus dried onions and dried chicken. A regular-sized can cost me just $1.52.

The look: Campbell's gravy has a familiar beige hue and a glossy, thickened texture. It's colored with caramel coloring and is uniform and smooth.

The taste: This gravy tasted like thickened, canned chicken broth, which is essentially what it is. The tin can leaves a bit of a musty flavor, and though it was plenty salty, the gravy was missing complexity and acid to make the flavors pop.

25 Best-Ever Thanksgiving Recipes

Williams Sonoma Gravy Base

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup Serving)

Calories : 25 cal

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : <1 g

Unlike the other products I sampled, this was a gravy base. It has to be combined with an equal amount of milk and heated on the stove. The gravy base is made from turkey stock and fat, plus sunflower oil and caramel coloring. An 18-ounce jar cost me $16.95—far and away the most expensive item in this survey.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: Out of the jar, the gravy base is deep mahogany brown and very gelatinous, like a well-made, highly reduced bone broth. Once it's combined with milk, it has a nice golden-brown hue.

The taste: This is a very tasty gravy, and I believe that the extra step of adding dairy makes it feel a touch closer to homemade. The milk gives it a fresh creaminess and the base itself has a deep turkey flavor with a touch of herbiness.

I Tried 5 Instant Mashed Potatoes & the Best Was Creamy and Well-Seasoned

Primal Kitchen No Dairy Classic Gravy

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup Serving)

Calories : 70

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : <1 g

This gravy from Primal Kitchen touts itself as "no dairy," but truthfully, most store-bought gravies are made without dairy. This jarred sauce is richer than most, thanks to the addition of coconut cream. It's certified organic, keto, Whole30, and paleo. The 12-ounce jar cost me $5.99.

The look: Out of the jar, this gravy has the tell-tale sign of collagen-rich bone broth: it forms solid jelly-like chunks that tumble into your bowl. Once heated, the sauce mostly comes together, but it never becomes totally smooth.

The taste: This is a rich, full-flavored gravy. I didn't notice a distinct coconut flavor. Rather, it's deeply savory–bordering on too salty–and has a delicious, real turkey flavor. The gravy has a lot of body, but not in a weirdly gelatinous way like many of the other gravies I tried.

12 Delicious Ways to Use Thanksgiving Leftovers

Le Sauce Thanksgiving Turkey Gravy

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup Serving)

Calories : 30

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

This gravy, portioned in a pouch, is made with both turkey and chicken stock and is enriched with butter, and flavored with shallots, garlic, and fresh herbs. It also has a touch of sugar. The 8.8-ounce pouch cost me $6.89.

The look: This was the darkest gravy I sampled. It has a rich chocolate color and a shiny, glossy finish. The sauce is thinner and more pourable than most of the others, suggesting that it contains less thickener.

The taste: This was the closest to homemade gravy I found. The sauce is rich and meaty with the wintery herbs you expect at Thanksgiving–thyme and sage. It's full of umami and tastes fresh, not canned. There's a nice acidic finish to it that ties the flavors together and is much-needed on the largely rich and carby Thanksgiving plate. The gravy has a nice natural texture from finely-diced onions.

You could easily pass off this gravy as homemade.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Why Trust Eat This, Not That!?

Eat This, Not That! is committed to creating high-quality content that you can trust to be accurate, properly researched, routinely reviewed, and updated with the latest information. Our writers, editors, and medical and/or certified experts consider this to be an unwavering promise we make to our readers in the pursuit of delivering impactful and meaningful content.