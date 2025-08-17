7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Grilled Chicken

Grilled chicken might seem like a simple dish you wouldn’t order out since you can easily make it at home, but when done right it’s so flavorful and satisfying. But finding truly exceptional grilled chicken at a restaurant can be a challenge. Not every place knows how to elevate grilled chicken beyond the basics.

With countless chains offering their take on this classic, it’s easy to make the wrong choice when dining out, but we’ve narrowed the search for you. After sifting through countless reviews, we found the top seven chains are serving up some of the best grilled chicken you can find.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is a go-to for an affordable steak meal, but the chain also serves great grilled BBQ chicken.

One Yelp reviewer wrote, “Everything is pretty delicious. I love having the combination platters this time, I had steak and ribs another the time I had the chicken and ribs. I have to say both for awesome. The chicken was perfectly cooked with that nice little skin crust and the barbecue flavor. You can also get the sauce on the side.”

On Reddit, one customer said he loved the BBQ chicken so much, he wants a copycat recipe.

“My wife and I frequently eat at TXRH, and for the past year I have gotten the bbq chicken every time I have gone there. In my opinion it is the best chicken breast of any chain restaurant out there. Anyone know how they get their chicken so tender? Would love to try to make it on my own.”

El Pollo Loco

For years El Pollo Loco has delivered fresh, tasty food and the grilled chicken has long been a crowd-pleaser.

A customer raved about the Southern California location Rialto on Yelp and wrote, “This location has the best grilled chicken compared to one El Pollo Loco in Rialto! Service is great! Restaurant is clean and well maintained! Love the dining area set up! I am for sure coming back to this one !!”

Another California diner commented on Yelp, “Walked in when they first opened to big smiles. Clean counter, tables and floors were a plus, and the food was great! Well seasoned juicy chicken, fresh coleslaw and beans (not simply warmed up from the previous night).

I don’t write a lot of reviews, but I was pleasantly surprised with this Colton location when compared to the one in my Riverside neighborhood.”

Nando’s

Nando’s is only in a handful of states, but the South-African flair chain has a wide-reaching reputation for its Peri-Peri sauce (made from African Bird’s Eye Chilli) and quality food.

A Yelp reviewer recently shared it was her first time visiting Nando’s in years and was happy she stopped by. “I loved the ambiance of the restaurant; it felt great, and everything appeared very clean,” she wrote. But it was the food that she couldn’t get enough of. “Additionally, my order included grilled chicken and fries. After some insistence, I tried a piece of the perfectly grilled chicken, which fleetingly tempted me to start eating chicken again.”

Another customer on Yelp wrote, “I went with the chicken bowl and let me tell you, I picked a winner. Every bite was an adventure with the mix of avocado, hummus feta, spiced rice, cucumber tomato salad, cauliflower, and the chicken covered in a mix of sauces. Amazing! I could not stop eating – the spices, the flavors; I highly recommend.”

Pollo Campero

A family chicken recipe was the beginning for Pollo Campero. The restaurant launched in 1971 in Guatemala using the recipe that’s been passed down for generations. Pollo Campero expanded to the U.S. and is the place to go for flame grilled chicken.

A Yelp reviewer from Garden Grove, CA wrote, “The chicken was delicious the drinks were refreshing. And the service was 5 stars. The restaurant space is open and plenty of seating. Will def be back to enjoy.”

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is one of the most popular chicken chains for a reason–the food is delicious. While Chick-fil-A doesn’t serve a grilled chicken entrée meal, it does offer grilled nuggets that customers love for the healthiness and taste.

On Reddit, there are threads dedicated to commenting on the flavor and value and one customer wrote, “they’re kinda pricey, but the macro value far exceeds anything else you can get from fast food. And they taste so good!”

Another shared, “Chik fil A is my goto for fast food when I’m travelling or don’t have any food. Lots of options that are pretty good. You can do a grilled chicken sandwich, grilled chicken by itself, a salad with grilled chicken on top, fruit, etc. Pretty solid overall if you choose right.”

WaBa Grill

Infamous for their fresh rice bowls, Waba Grill is a healthier fast-food option with simple, clean ingredients. Customers can customize their own bowls and love the grilled chicken option.

One Yelper wrote, “Not only is their chicken teriyaki bowl delicious, the customer service at this location was great!”

Another commented, “The chicken bowl was made great super yummy.”

Pollo Tropical

Pollo Tropical is a Florida based chain that serves Caribbean-inspired quality food for a good price. It’s been a longtime favorite for many and while some have written the chain off after it was sold to Authentic Restaurant Brands in 2023, others are still loyal fans who love the grilled chicken.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One Yelp reviewer wrote, “This place was so delicious while in Miami we ordered Door Dash and the food arrived promptly and the serving was enough to fill you up and for the price can’t beat that I got the grilled chicken with rice and beans my husband got the cubano sandwich both were so delicous.”

Another customer shared on Yelp, “I ordered the Original Family Meal, which is a whole grilled chicken with white rice and beans and 4 rolls.. The rice and beans are large generous portions The chicken is nicely seasoned. You don’t need the sauces.”