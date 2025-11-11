7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Holiday Pies Worth Taking Home

If you love cooking holiday food but don’t have any confidence as a baker (or just want to take some of the work off your plate) there are many restaurants where the pies are absolutely worth taking home. Whether you want a traditional option like pumpkin or apple pies or something with a spin, these companies pride themselves on top-notch desserts. Here are seven restaurant chains with the best pies to grab for your holiday dinner.

Polly’s Pies

Polly’s Pies has beautiful seasonal treats like the Pumpkin Maple Crunch, Dutch Apple, plus the Gingerbread Dream Pie. Want more than just a pie? Customers can pick up a Whole Turkey Feast which comes with a choice of pie as part of the meal.

House of Pies

House of Pies has lovely pies perfect for the holidays, such as the Southern Pecan and Pumpkin Cream Pie. Those who want something a little richer can grab a Pumpkin Cheesecake, or even a delicious Egg Custard Pie. There are no rules!

Village Inn

Village Inn has fan-favorite pies customers can take home. Choose from options like the Holiday Pie Duo, which contains a decadent French Silk Pie and one award-winning Classic Pumpkin Pie. Need more food? The Holiday Pie Trio contains French Silk Pie, Classic Pumpkin, and French Apple Pie.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has you covered with whole pies to take home for the holidays, like the fan-favorite Cinnamon Roll Pie. Traditionalists will love the Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie, and Apple Streusel Pie options too. That’s dessert taken care of!

Nation’s Giant Hamburgers

Pick up one of Nation’s Giant Hamburgers‘ famous pies for the holidays this year: Choose from a Whole Pecan Pie or Whole Apple Pie for the more traditional options, or mix it up with a Lemon Meringue Pie. There’s also a Whole No Sugar Added Apple Pie which is quite frankly genius and the first of its kind I’ve seen.

Jim’s Restaurants

Customers love the whole pies at Jim's Restaurants: There's Old Fashioned Texas Pecan, High-Top Apple, not to mention Coconut or Chocolate Cream. The chain also offers beautiful take-home cakes, like the Rich Chocolate Cake and Traditional Carrot Cake.

Bakers Square

Bakers Square has a nice selection of whole pies for customers to order for their holiday feasts. There’s Harvest Pumpkin and Southern Pecan, Triple Berry, French Silk, and more. The chain also offers a variety of cookies, breads, sweet rolls, and muffins.