7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Pies in America

Fall and winter are truly when it’s time for pies to shine, either for your Thanksgiving table or just a beautiful seasonal treat to offset the colder weather. This dessert/savory meal is one of the most versatile dishes you can make, with pretty much any meat, vegetable, and fruit lending itself to some sort of pie filling. Not all of us are master bakers, so where can you grab a slice that will hit the spot? Here are seven restaurant chains serving the best pies in America.

Polly’s Pies

Polly’s Pies is a SoCal restaurant and bakery chain beloved for delicious homemade pies, available whole or by the slice. “Such a good place to feel like you had a home cooked meal. Atmosphere feels like you are in a cottage and everyone is at their table chatting away with friends. I had the chicken pie combo it was delicious! It also came with a piece of pie but I took that to go because I was too full,” one diner said.

Village Inn

Village Inn serves up absolutely beautiful pies guests rave over. “We picked up pies for my husband’s work party. Everyone at his work loves your pies!! It has become a thrice annual occurrence, and we will continue well into the future,” one fan shared.

House of Pies

House of Pies is a go-to spot for anyone who loves a sweet pie. “The key lime pie was the best I had ever had. The old school diner charm is spot on!” one diner said. “The food tastes like something your Mom would make at home, and that isn’t a bad thing,” another commented.

O’Charley’s

Famous for its Ooey Gooey Caramel Pie, O’Charley’s is a fan-favorite chain for food and desserts. ‘Food amazing, atmosphere on point. First time here and loved this place. Tried a slice of caramel pie. OMG to die for,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

Perhaps one of the most well-known chains in the U.S., Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery is known for delicious pies. “We opted for Marie Callender’s for sides and pies this year. Best decision we made,” one customer said. “The apple and banana cream were exceptional. Do yourself a favor and get these two.”

Shari’s Café & Pies

Shari’s Café & Pies is known for exceptional food and pies. “Meat lovers skillet, hot coffee, biscuits and gravy, and a world-famous cherry pie milkshake. Oh yes, their pie milk shakes are no joke,” one happy diner said.

Coco’s Bakery

Diners love the pies at Coco’s Bakery. “One of the only Coco’s left around the in the area and one of the few places left to get fresh pies in the SFV or SCV. Best thing about this restaurant is the pies!” one fan said.