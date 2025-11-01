Pumpkin spice lattes and hot apple cider might be the unofficial drinks of the fall season. However, pumpkin pie has been ruling the dessert category forever. The traditional Thanksgiving feast grand finale sweet treat is generally available during the fall months. Some people make their own, while others rely on grocery stores and restaurants, even ordering their annual pumpkin pie weeks ahead. Where can you get a delicious slice right now? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best pumpkin pie this fall.

Marie Callender’s

If you live near a Marie Callender’s, which are only operating in California, Utah, and Nevada at this point, make sure to order the Signature Pumpkin Pie, sold by the slice at the restaurant. You can also order a whole pie to go. “Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice,” the chain says. For those who live anywhere else, you are in luck. You can buy Marie Callender’s Ready-to-Bake Pumpkin Pie at your local grocery store in the freezer section.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel brings out its famous Homestyle Pumpkin Pie for Thanksgiving every year, and people go wild over it. The “seasonal favorite” is only available between October 21 and November 26 and is a “classic spiced pumpkin filling baked into our buttery, flaky pie crust.” It’s so popular with diners, there is even a candle sold in the general store that is shaped like a slice and smells like it too.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery serves a Pumpkin Pie whole or by the slice. “Rich, creamy, real pumpkin filling inside a flaky pastry crust,” the chain writes about the favorite seasonal baked good.

Bakers Square

Bakers Square takes its Country-Style Pumpkin Pie seriously. “An award-winning and traditional treat made with real pumpkin custard spiced to perfection with Saigon cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg, baked inside our award-winning pastry crust,” it writes on the website, noting that it was the American Pie Council Award Winner in 2016, 2007, 2004, and 2003.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bob Evans

Fresh-Baked Pumpkin Pie is “back in season” at Bob Evans. “A seasonal favorite packed with silky pumpkin and seasoned with cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. Finished with creamy whipped topping,” the chain writes on the menu. “That pie IS delicioussss!! Get a few for the Family every Holiday!!” a Facebook follower writes. Another adds that it is so good, they buy them in America and take them across the border into Canada.