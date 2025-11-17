6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Hot Dogs, According to Chefs

Few foods capture the spirit of American comfort quite like a perfectly grilled hot dog. Whether it’s a smoky, ballpark-style classic or a gourmet twist piled high with creative toppings, hot dogs have a devoted following. A great one isn’t just about the meat — it’s about flavor balance, texture, and nostalgia. The perfect hot dog feels familiar yet crave-worthy, simple yet crafted with care. But which restaurant chains are serving up the best versions of this all-time favorite? To find out, Eat This, Not That! turned to Matt Jost, Culinary Executive Chef at Culinary Food Solutions, to weigh in on where to find the best hot dogs at restaurant chains across the country. Below are his top six picks — and what makes each one worth the bite.

Fixin’ Franks

Fixin’ Franks isn’t your typical hot dog stand. You can find them in certain Home Depots, oftentimes with lines waiting for their premiere food that diners and chefs can’t get enough of. “They have 14 locations in Chicagoland and offer the full Chicago experience,” says Chef Matt. “Steamed poppyseed bun, bright colors and all fixin’s,”–it’s a must try.

Portillo’s

For classic Chicago street food, Portillo’s is the place to go–espepcially for hot dogs. “This restaurant group has been around for a good while and has kept the food quality just as good as when it started out in 1963 in Villa Park,” says Chef Matt.

Skyline Chili

Skyline Chili's Cheese Coney offers a tasty twist on the traditional classic hot dog and Chef Matt swears by it. "A solid all beef custom made dog topped with that chili with all the warm spices and then mustard, onions and a pile of shredded cheese," he says. "Messy and amazing!"

Haus Dogs

Haus Dogs has mastered elevating the classic hot dog to a different level. From crispy onions to a tangy barbecue sauce, crispy bacon and spicy basil aioli, the chain has unusual toppings that make their hot dogs stand out. The Downtown Box is Chef Matt’s favorite. “To start off with, using Creekstone Angus beef for the dogs is just fantastic,” Chef Matt raves. “And then, those King’s Hawaiian Buns toasted on the grill gives a nice crispy sweetness. Topped with bacon, smoked onions, pickled peppers, mayo and… Ketchup?? (it’s ok, just have them leave it off!)…”

Weinerschnitzel

At Wienerschnitzel, you can enjoy a hot dog any way you like, and the Junkyard Dog—Chef Matt’s go-to—proves just how creative and unconventional the chain can get. “Unusually topped with french fries and chili sauce, then cheese and yellow mustard and grilled onions,” he says. “It can be a bit daunting to approach, but take the easy way and munch on some fries with chili sauce, kind of like nachos on top of a hot dog. It makes a great lunch.”

A&W Coney Cheese Dog

A&W has been serving up unbeatable American favorites since 1919 and the chain continues to deliver quality comfort food like hot dogs. “The Coney Cheese Dog is a great take on the classic coney, but topped with A&W’s famous cheese sauce,” says Chef Matt. “Pair with a mug of the root beer, it’s a great flavor combo.”