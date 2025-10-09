 Skip to content

5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Meatball Subs

These chains serve the most satisfying meatball subs loaded with sauce and cheese.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on October 9, 2025 | 7:30 AM

If you like meatballs, you probably love meatball subs. Aside from spaghetti, what better way to enjoy little balls of seasoned ground beef than sandwiched between soft, delicious sub rolls and smothered in marinara sauce? Not every sub and sandwich chain serves meatball subs. If you are craving the Italian sandwich, there are a handful of places that make the most highly hyped subs. Here are five restaurant chains with the best meatball subs.

Firehouse Subs

firehouse subs pepperoni meatball sandwich
Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs starts its meatball sub with a toasted roll and then packs it with Italian-seasoned meatballs and melted provolone. “Firehouse subs meatball sub is one of the best I’ve ever had believe it or not,” one Redditor says. “Firehouse is a much higher quality and delicious meatball sub,” than the competition, writes another.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jersey Mike's Meatball Sub
Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s does a meatball sub right, according to diners. The hot meatball and cheese sub is praised for its bold marinara flavor. “Jersey Mike’s has the best meatball by far in my opinion,” says a Redditor.

7 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Burgers

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

potbelly mama's meatball sandwich
Potbelly

Potbelly Sandwich Shop serves an oven-toasted sub with tender meatballs and rich marinara that gets a lot of praise. “Potbelly if you have it is magnificent,” one says. “The Fireball sub on their Underground menu is awesome. Meatballs, chili, hot peppers, and cheddar,” adds another.

Subway

Subway Meatball Marinara
Subway

There are lots of diners that stand by Subway meatball subs. “I think it is subway’s strongest sandwich, but still tastes like a guilty pleasure (I shouldn’t like this but I do),” writes a Redditor. The biggest complaint is that there aren’t enough meatballs in it. “If you pick subway and get a 6 inch. make sure you get it double meat. Their meatballs are kinda small and it doesn’t feel thick/juicy enough with just 4 meatballs,” another adds.

4 Best Cuts of Steak For Grilling, According to a Pitmaster

Primo Hoagies

Primo Hoagies Meatball Sub
Primo Hoagies

If you happen to live near a Primo Hoagies, the Old World Meatball sub is legendary. It is made with meatballs, sharp Provolone cheese, and grated Romano. “I mean if you’re going to get a hoagie better make it a PrimoHoagie… Stopped by @primohoagiesdenver down in Centennial to try their Old World Style meatball sandwich and definitely not mad at it! Great size and flavor,” wrote someone in an Instagram post.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! and Best Life. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
More in Restaurants
  • 5 Chains With the Best Roast Chicken, According to Chefs

    5 Chains With the Best Roast Chicken

  • meatball sub

    5 Chains With the Best Meatball Subs

  • 6 Burger Chains Serving Real Angus Beef, Not Mystery Meat

    6 Burger Chains Serving Real Angus Beef

  • Homemade Southern Buttermilk Biscuits Ready to Eat

    7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Biscuits

  • grilling new york strip steaks over flames

    3 Steakhouses With the Freshest Steaks

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family