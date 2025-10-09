5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Meatball Subs

If you like meatballs, you probably love meatball subs. Aside from spaghetti, what better way to enjoy little balls of seasoned ground beef than sandwiched between soft, delicious sub rolls and smothered in marinara sauce? Not every sub and sandwich chain serves meatball subs. If you are craving the Italian sandwich, there are a handful of places that make the most highly hyped subs. Here are five restaurant chains with the best meatball subs.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs starts its meatball sub with a toasted roll and then packs it with Italian-seasoned meatballs and melted provolone. “Firehouse subs meatball sub is one of the best I’ve ever had believe it or not,” one Redditor says. “Firehouse is a much higher quality and delicious meatball sub,” than the competition, writes another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jersey Mike’s does a meatball sub right, according to diners. The hot meatball and cheese sub is praised for its bold marinara flavor. “Jersey Mike’s has the best meatball by far in my opinion,” says a Redditor.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Sandwich Shop serves an oven-toasted sub with tender meatballs and rich marinara that gets a lot of praise. “Potbelly if you have it is magnificent,” one says. “The Fireball sub on their Underground menu is awesome. Meatballs, chili, hot peppers, and cheddar,” adds another.

Subway

There are lots of diners that stand by Subway meatball subs. “I think it is subway’s strongest sandwich, but still tastes like a guilty pleasure (I shouldn’t like this but I do),” writes a Redditor. The biggest complaint is that there aren’t enough meatballs in it. “If you pick subway and get a 6 inch. make sure you get it double meat. Their meatballs are kinda small and it doesn’t feel thick/juicy enough with just 4 meatballs,” another adds.

Primo Hoagies

If you happen to live near a Primo Hoagies, the Old World Meatball sub is legendary. It is made with meatballs, sharp Provolone cheese, and grated Romano. “I mean if you’re going to get a hoagie better make it a PrimoHoagie… Stopped by @primohoagiesdenver down in Centennial to try their Old World Style meatball sandwich and definitely not mad at it! Great size and flavor,” wrote someone in an Instagram post.