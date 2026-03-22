We ranked the top chain restaurants for the ultimate comfort food pairing.

What do you get when you pair two comfort foods together? The ultimate indulgence. The combination of meatloaf and macaroni and cheese is perfection: a loaf of savory, seasoned meat and bread crumbs, with creamy, gooey, carby pasta drenched in cheese sauce. Just yum. If you aren’t concerned with calories, there are a handful of chain restaurants where you can order the delightful duo. Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best meatloaf and macaroni and cheese.

The Cheesecake Factory Meatloaf

Beef, pork, heavy mac. The Cheesecake Factory’s Famous Factory Meatloaf gets praise from diners, who appreciate the deliciously seasoned concoction of beef and pork. “I’ve never been much of a fan of meatloaf, but I tried this and it was so good. It didn’t have the disgusting ketchup topping and wasn’t too dry. A little on the sweet side,” a Redditor writes. While mac and cheese is popular, especially with kids, the “fried mac and cheese balls,” aka Fried Macaroni and Cheese, is another favorite item. “Crispy Crumb Coated Macaroni and Cheese Balls. Served over a Creamy Marinara Sauce,” reads the menu description. “YESSSSS my mouth is watering just thinking about them,” one Redditor agrees. “My absolute favorite,” another confirms.

Cracker Barrel Momma’s Meatloaf

Cracker Barrel’s “The Best Classic Meatloaf,” with a glaze that diners love, is another favorite. “Second only to mom’s. Made with a hearty blend of beef, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” the menu states. One Yelper said, “I have never had a bad meal at Cracker Barrel at any location. Some of my recommendations are most of the breakfast foods and of course the meatloaf. I can never get enough of that!” Pair it with the delicious mac and cheese, “elbow macaroni noodles mixed with cheese and baked in the oven.”

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkin’s Homemade Meatloaf is diner-approved. “Savory sweet-glazed meatloaf served over real mashed potatoes and topped with crispy onions and a rich beef gravy. Served with one dinner side,” reads the menu. They also serve a comforting, creamy Mac & Cheese, a five-cheese blend with a breadcrumb topping.

Black Bear Diner Homemade

Black Bear Diner‘s meatloaf is a must-order. “Lunch today was of course meatloaf. “The homemade meatloaf is a mix of ground beef, seasoned sausage, carrot slivers and diced onions. Really great. Firm and a 1/2 inch thick. Now they claim it’s roasted. I found it fried on both sides also. Crispy outside yet perfect inside,” a diner explained. For adults, the white cheddar mac and cheese is a serious contender. However, for kids, the restaurant goes with a standard Kraft-style option.

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s restaurant version, Marie’s Meatloaf, is to-die-for. “Slow-baked with 100% ground Angus beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables,” reads the menu. You can sub the Kraft Mac & Cheese on the kids’ menu for a side.

Claim Jumper Certified Angus

Claim Jumper‘s meatloaf is another popular version. The meatloaf is “the best I’ve ever tasted!” says a diner. “Very flavorful and tender with carrots and celery. The mashed potatoes are to die for! Meal feed 2 so good size portions. We rate it a 5 star!!!” Another diner said “best meatloaf ever (sorry Mom)! Everything on my plate was homemade goodness. The portion could be three meals but it was too good [so] I kept eating it.” There is a traditional mac and cheese and also a super indulgent lobster mac. “Craving something decadent? Dive into our Lobster Mac ‘n’ Cheese—creamy, cheesy, and loaded with succulent lobster. The ultimate comfort food with a gourmet twist,” the chain recently wrote on Instagram.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Golden Corral Homestyle Meatloaf

Don’t pass by Golden Corral’s meatloaf at the buffet. “Golden Corral‘s meatloaf is honestly the only thing I am craving for. I had it a few times while pregnant and it was the best comfort food,” one Redditor said. The mac and cheese is also another staple, made with tender elbow macaroni in a rich, mild cheese sauce.