5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Meatloaf Dinners, According to Chefs

A chef ranks the five best meatloaf dinners at major restaurant chains.

Meatloaf hits a unique combination of comfort, nostalgia, and flavor that few dishes can match. It’s simple at heart, yet deeply satisfying. Meatloaf is the ultimate home-cooked savory meal, and while nothing beats mom’s version, there are a few spots that come close. Here are the top five restaurant chains that serve the best meatloaf dinners, according to Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is known for its Southern-inspired dishes that rival homemade, and Sullivan says this is the one she compares everything to. Cracker Barrel’s meatloaf is “thick sliced, tangy tomato glaze, served with real made-from-scratch sides,” she says. “The mashed potatoes are buttery and actual — not instant. It tastes like something your grandmother made, which is exactly the point.”

Bob Evans

Meatloaf has been a menu staple at Bob Evans for years, and while it’s not currently offered, it’s typically on rotation or as a seasonal limited-time special. “Bob Evans does farmhouse comfort food better than anyone in this space, and the meatloaf is the proof,” says Sullivan. “Savory glaze, scratch mashed potatoes, green beans. The whole plate tastes home-cooked because their kitchen actually cooks from scratch.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: 7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Meatloaf and Macaroni and Cheese



Denny’s

Like Bob Evans, Denny’s has a Homestyle Meatloaf that isn’t always on the menu, but when it is, don’t miss out.

Sullivan explains the meatloaf has “two thick slices, brown gravy, mashed potatoes and a vegetable side. At this price point, it’s the most satisfying sit-down meatloaf dinner you’re going to find, and it’s available all day, which I love.”

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery offers a family-sized meatloaf meal topped with crispy onions, served with two sides and four fresh-baked biscuits. According to Sullivan, “it’s the sleeper pick.” The meatloaf is “Dense, well-seasoned, brown gravy made in-house, generous portions. They bake fresh pies daily, and finishing with a slice after meatloaf is the kind of meal you drive out of your way for.”

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory’s Famous Factory Meatloaf has a hearty beef flavor that Sullivan raves about. “Classic preparation, grilled onions, mushroom gravy, real mashed potatoes and corn.” This seriously comes close to homemade.”