5 Restaurant Chains Fans Say Serve the Best Meatloaf

Fans say these five restaurant chains serve the most comforting, flavorful meatloaf.

After shoveling snow outside or a long, stressful work week, nothing hits quite as hard as a comfort food meal like meatloaf. A quality meatloaf has to have a nice balance of meat, a flavorful glaze or gravy to keep it moist, and the right amount of seasoning to add a little flavor without being too overpowering. Here are the top five chain restaurants fans say serve the best meatloaf.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has a meatloaf dinner fans of the dish rave about. “Lunch today was of course meatloaf. Now they have two choices. A “Little Less Dinner” and a “Good Old-fashioned Comfort Food” dinner,” a reviewer explained. “The homemade meatloaf is a mix of ground beef, seasoned sausage, carrot slivers and diced onions. Really great. Firm and a 1/2 inch thick. Now they claim it’s roasted. I found it fried on both sides also. Crispy outside yet perfect inside.”

The Cheesecake Factory

The menu at The Cheesecake Factory can be a bit overwhelming, but you’re in good hands ordering the meatloaf according to these diners. One fan of the dish said on Yelp, “Cheesecake famous meatloaf was awesome.” Another said, “I had the Factory Meatloaf. It was incredible. The serving was more than I could eat (and I can eat).”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is a fan favorite for comfort food. One fan said, “I have never had a bad meal at Cracker Barrel at any location. Some of my recommendations are most of the breakfast foods and of course the meatloaf. I can never get enough of that! I would have to say Cracker Barrel is my go to location when I’m on the road.”

Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar

Claim Jumper‘s meatloaf is a go-to dish among diners. One said “their meatloaf is the best I’ve ever tasted! Very flavorful and tender with carrots and celery. The mashed potatoes are to die for! Meal feed 2 so good size portions. We rate it a 5 star!!!” Another diner said “best meatloaf ever (sorry Mom)! Everything on my plate was homemade goodness. The portion could be three meals but it was too good [so] I kept eating it.”

Golden Corral

This is such a favorite among meatloaf lovers, one woman was even trying to crack the recipe code on the internet when she couldn't get to the restaurant in person. "Golden Corral's meatloaf is honestly the only thing I am craving for. I had it a few times while pregnant and it was the best comfort food," she said.