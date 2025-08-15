7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Milkshakes

The classic American combination of burger, fries, and milkshake is iconic for good reason—a well-made milkshake crafted with quality ingredients is such a treat, for kids and adults alike. While many restaurants and fast food joints cut corners with ingredients to keep costs down, other spots offer milkshakes so delicious they’re worth the trip alone. Whether you’re a purist who sticks to simple flavors like chocolate or vanilla, or a sweets-fanatic who wants something a little more complex, there are so many great options to choose from. Here are seven chains with the best milkshakes, according to fans.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A’s milkshakes taste incredible, fans say. “I tried the cookies and cream milkshake today and ON MY SOUL IT WAS BANGERRR. I’ve been sleeping on it for so long I would always get the chocolate milkshake (other than that just plain coke) and it was kinda mid so I didn’t understand the hype over the milkshakes.. UNTIL I FINALLY TRIED COOKIES AND CREAM,” one Redditor raved. “It’s my favorite milkshake ever. The quality of the ice cream is so good and it’s so generous with the cookies and cream bits,” another agreed.

Del Taco

Del Taco’s strawberry shake is sublime, customers say. “Strawberry is the GOAT,” one Redditor said. “I worked here twenty years ago. Strawberry shakes were always my favorite. Del Taco just put a better spin on them. I crave them when I’m living in areas without a DT. I could make my own when working at DT. Half chocolate half strawberry, which I either got for free or half price,” another commented.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack’s legendary shakes are a huge hit with fans, especially when the chain comes out with new seasonal flavors and specials. “I have been a shake fanatic my entire life. Shake shack is easily the best shake you will find,” one customer said.

Sonic

Sonic’s shakes are some of the best you can get from a chain restaurant, fans say. “I think that the peanut butter classic shake with hot fudge is addictive!” one customer raved. “Definitely my favourite,” another agreed.

Culver’s

Culver’s customers love the milkshakes, especially the seasonal ones. “My mom and I always get the regular strawberry shake with our basket meal. Except for when it’s fall then I have to get the pumpkin shake,” one fan said. “The Culver’s custard hits different with the pumpkin.”

In-N-Out

In-N-Out’s milkshakes are top-tier, fans say. “The Neopolitan milkshake is hands down the most delicious thing $3.17 can buy,” one Redditor said. “If you want more flavor get a stawberry half chocolate shake. The milkshake base is already vanilla and strawberry/chocolate syrup is just added to change the flavors. So a strawberry half chocolate technically has all three flavors like a neopolitan,” another recommended.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jack In the Box

Jack In the Box fans are obsessed with the shakes. “Jack in the Box uses real Cookies and Cream ice cream rather than mixing in Oreos into a soft serve mix. Their shake blows away the stuff you get at McDonalds or Chic-fil-A,” one customer said.