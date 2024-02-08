10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Mushroom Dishes

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Though loaded with umami and immunity-boosting nutrients, mushrooms can be polarizing. For many, it's a love 'em or hate 'em mentality. Those on the love side are in luck: many different dishes integrate these delicious vegetables. Yes, while technically fungi, mushrooms are considered vegetables, albeit ones that come in many different shapes, sizes, and tastes.

Although perhaps not the most popular item on a restaurant menu, mushrooms have a way of making a dish even better. Whether it's mushrooms prepared in garlic butter and served with sautéed chicken or white button mushrooms stuffed with a flavorful breadcrumb mixture, mushrooms add taste and texture to a dish.

While cooking with mushrooms at home can be fun, there's no denying the ease of ordering a mushroom-heavy dish at a restaurant where you don't need to lift a finger. From upscale steakhouses serving exquisitely made entrées featuring various mushroom types to popular Italian restaurants incorporating mushrooms into pasta and chicken dishes, here are 10 restaurant chains with the best mushroom dishes.

Del Frisco's Roasted Wild Mushrooms

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse may be known for having a menu filled with top-tier traditional steakhouse options such as dry-aged prime rib-eye, filet mignon, whipped potatoes, and creamed spinach, but it's the roasted wild mushrooms you shouldn't miss. Offered under sides, the dish features a combination of trumpet, maitake, shiitake, and cremini mushrooms roasted to perfection. About the dish, one Yelp reviewer said, "I love mushrooms, so this was great, not too salty and the perfect texture."

RELATED: What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Mushrooms

Ruth's Chris Steak House Crabmeat-Stuffed Mushrooms

Crabmeat and mushrooms do make for a delicious combination. If you're into stuffed mushrooms, try them at Ruth's Chris Steak House. The popular upscale steakhouse founded more than 50 years ago in New Orleans makes some of the best stuffed mushrooms around. This steakhouse's version is packed with juicy crabmeat and then broiled and topped with Romano cheese.

Buca di Beppo Prosciutto-Stuffed Mushrooms

If you love stuffed mushrooms but not seafood, these meat-stuffed mushrooms from Buca di Beppo are a winner. The dish features mouth-watering prosciutto, cream cheese, chopped sage, and crispy breadcrumbs packed into mushroom caps and served on a platter of pesto cream sauce. One Yelp reviewer called them "heavenly," while another said that they are "juicy, delicious," and a "must-have."

RELATED: 23 Healthy Mushroom Recipes for Meatless Dinners

Maggiano's Little Italy

The mushroom ravioli at Maggiano's Little Italy is an excellent choice for pasta lovers who are bored of ordering baked ziti and spaghetti bolognese. Available as one of the restaurant's specialties, this dish is prepared with balsamic mushrooms, garlic breadcrumbs, and a deliciously good marsala cream sauce. Enjoy it with an Italian tossed salad or roasted garlic broccoli.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The food was so tasteful!!" one Yelp reviewer stated. "I usually am picky with ravioli, but the mushroom ravioli from here was SO GOOD."

Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory's tasty mushroom burger is a must-have if you're a fan of burgers and want to try one with some edge. Offered under the chain's Glamburgers options, this one is made with a charbroiled premium Angus beef patty piled high with sauteed mushrooms, onions, melted Swiss cheese, Fontina cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a swipe of mayo. Each order comes with a side of crispy french fries or salad.

"Extensive menu…but I cannot resist the mushroom burger with sweet potato fries," one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. "Service and food are always very good."

RELATED: 11 Restaurant Chains With the Most Over-the-Top Burgers

STK Steakhouse

Does it get any fancier than this? The mushroom and truffle tagliatelle from STK Steakhouse is on another level. The entree has braised mushrooms, shaved black truffle, and earthy pecorino. This dish, which is pricey but worth every penny, is an excellent match for baby gem Caesar salad starter, tuna tartare appetizer, and red wine.

"My experience of the Mushroom and Truffle Tagliatelle was epic!" one Yelp reviewer wrote. "The truffle shavings were the perfect topping and tasted delightful. After all, who doesn't love Truffle!"

The Capital Grille

Stop by the Capital Grille the next time you need to celebrate a special occasion like a birthday or anniversary. Given its elevated ambiance, design-forward dining rooms, and exciting architecture, the Capital Grille is a no-brainer as a nice restaurant. Its menu has many applause-worthy options, including the roasted chicken breast entrée with mushrooms and parmesan risotto. This dish is offered under main courses and pairs wonderfully with a side of creamed spinach.

"While this is a steakhouse, their non-steak entrees are not to be overlooked," posted one Yelp reviewer. "The roasted chicken breast over risotto was full of flavor – a five-star dish for sure. The risotto itself was the perfect texture."

RELATED: 10 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Appetizers

Romano's Macaroni Grill

Chicken Marsala is an Italian restaurant fixture, and Romano's Macaroni Grill makes a top-tier one. This not-to-be-missed dish is under Land and Sea on the chain's menu. It's prepared with juicy chicken breast, mushrooms, a fragrant Marsala wine sauce, and roasted garlic—all plated on top of a bed of capellini, the thin pasta reminiscent of spaghetti. It's excellent alone, and it matches well with vinegar-dressed salads and sautéed broccolini.

Truluck's

Check out Truluck's truffle mushroom risotto for a pleasing elevated mushroom dish. For less than $20, you get a large portion of this Italian rice dish that's big enough to share with the table, or you can keep it all for yourself.

If you can't get enough of mushrooms, look at Truluck's New England sea scallops and Maine lobster thermidor, both of which incorporate them. The sea scallop dish features truffle mushroom risotto and is served with lemon vinaigrette. The lobster recipe has buttery sautéed mushrooms, fresh herbs, and lobster-parmesan mornay sauce.

RELATED:8 Seafood Chains That Serve the Best Steaks

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar is one of the top steakhouse chains, but it's not all about steak—it's got great non-meat dishes, too. One non-steak standout is the maitake mushroom starter. It's made with lightly breaded maitake mushrooms tossed in juniper salt and served with tarragon aioli and fried basil.

For marvelous mushroom dishes that incorporate other ingredients such as fish, chicken, and vegetables, check out the barbecue salmon filet with mushrooms and a barbecue glaze, the double breast of chicken with leek and thyme sauce, and the roasted portobello and cauliflower steak served with farro, asparagus, and pickled onions.