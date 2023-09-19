8 Seafood Chains That Serve the Best Steaks

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Seafood can be a rather polarizing food category: you either love it and are willing to pay top-dollar at dinner for it, or you can barely wrap your head around why anyone would eat something like an oyster. No matter where you stand, there's no question that seafood restaurants are among the most highly sought-after dining establishments, especially the ones that serve the freshest quality fish to their customers.

When the family wants seafood for dinner, but all you're craving is something like a tasty steak, don't be disheartened. As it turns out, a number of seafood chains do not only specialize in their lobster, clams casino, and shrimp scampi. Many also include incredible steak options on their menus.

Think of it this way: plenty of steakhouse chains serve delicious surf and turf with tasty seafood options. What about the other way around? Which seafood chains know a thing or two when it comes to serving the best steaks? Look no further. The next time you dine at a seafood restaurant but are less inclined to order fish, be sure to suggest these chains to ensure a top-notch steak is what's for dinner.

1 McCormick & Schmick's

For upscale seafood, it's hard to top McCormick & Schmick's. Known for both its seafood options as well as premium steak, it's only logical that it would appear on a roundup like this. Its website touts, "From fresh seafood and shellfish to aged steaks and garden fresh salads, our goal is to exceed your dining expectations." There are plenty of steak options on the menu to put that claim to the test, including USDA Choice New York strip and center cut filet mignon. For good measure, go ahead and add a lobster tail to your steak dinner for an instant surf and turf you'll want to order over and over again.

RELATED: 7 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Seafood

2 Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Eddie V's Prime Seafood has several locations across the United States, offering an elevated dining experience that's also lively and fun with happy hour specials and live music to accompany your meal. For steak fans, there are classic premium hand-cut steak options on the menu, like center cut filet mignon and USDA Prime bone-in New York strip, as well as options that remind you you're at a high-quality seafood restaurant like the filet medallions Oscar-style.

Customers have been thoroughly impressed by the steak, including one Tripadvisor reviewer who noted, "I can't emphasize enough how good this was and how perfectly cooked the steak." That Oscary-style steak dinner is also a standout, as another Tripadvisor reviewer shared, "I had the steak Oscar, and it was beyond perfect."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 Legal Sea Foods

One of Legal Sea Foods' claims to fame is its commitment to fresh seafood, providing either "top of catch" fish that is hauled onboard just before landing or fish that is caught from day-boat operators. That quality appears throughout the menu and extends to its steak, which includes unique options like the Double R Ranch filet mignon that is brushed with ancho chile butter, as well as Snake River Farms American Wagyu bavette. Surf and turf options are also available on the menu that comes with filet mignon and your choice of grilled shrimp, seared sea scallops, grilled lobster tail, or crab cake.

RELATED: 6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chowder

4 Chart House

Chart House is committed to its seafood aesthetic—so much so that it has two dozen waterfront restaurants providing spectacular views while you dine. The watery view may tempt anyone to go with seafood for dinner, but Chart House also delivers when it comes to steak. In fact, the restaurant advertises itself as the place to go for "seafood, prime rib & steaks with a perfect view." On the menu, diners can choose from herb-crusted and slow-roasted prime rib, filet mignon, or New York strip, along with several different accompaniments, including chimichurri butter, blue cheese butter, twin lobster tails, and shrimp.

5 Truluck's

Head to Truluck's, and you will, of course, find plenty of tasty seafood options on the menu. You will also come across the restaurant's USDA Prime-grade steaks, all hand-cut and aged a minimum of 30 days. That's the kind of commitment you would come to expect to find at a premium steakhouse, not a seafood restaurant. But Truluck's delivers with the usual top-quality cuts, as well as unique finds like its Filet Mignon Flight: three petit broiled filets, distinctly designed and seasonally crafted. And, because this is a seafood restaurant, diners can "add surf to your turf," with compliments including lobster thermidor, petit South African lobster tail, Chilean king crab Oscar, and more.

RELATED: 8 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Chicken Dishes

6 Bonefish Grill

While many of the seafood restaurants on this roundup are more upscale and pricier, Bonefish Grill offers a more casual approach to dining with an atmosphere that's great for the whole family. Don't let that lead you into thinking that its wood-grilled steaks are any less desirable. Options include classics like filet mignon and The Angler's sirloin steak. For a surf and turf option, order a Perfect Pairing, which includes sirloin and crab cake, sirloin and shrimp, or filet and lobster tail.

7 Rockfish Seafood & Grill

Rockfish Seafood & Grill is a popular regional chain in Texas. If you live near one, it's worth a visit if you love seafood. Those who would prefer a dinner that's more based on land can go with a number of steak and chicken options off the menu that include beef tenderloin filet, as well as surf and turf, which comes with an eight-ounce aged tenderloin. One Tripadvisor reviewer noted that the steaks served at Rockfish are "the best in the area," and another reviewer who tried a surf and turf-style dinner shared on Tripadvisor, "By far the BEST steak and scallops my husband [and] I have ever had!"

RELATED: 7 Most Affordable Steaks at Restaurant Chains

8 Ocean Prime

According to its website, Ocean Prime markets itself as a place to "socialize, talk business, celebrate and indulge." There's little room for doubt that a trip to Ocean Prime is truly an indulgent experience, especially when taking a look through its menu. If you're in the mood for a premium cut of steak—and why wouldn't you be at a high-end restaurant like this?—you have plenty of options. Its USDA Prime steak choices include an eight-ounce or 12-ounce cut of filet mignon, bone-in filet, New York strip, or ribeye. To elevate your dinner, Ocean Prime offers opulent accessories like bérnaise Sauce, black truffle butter, and an Oscar-style topping, too.