7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn shrimp is one of the most tasty appetizers you can get when it’s done right. Juicy shrimp coated in a crispy batter fried to perfection, and served up with delicious dipping sauces—it’s no wonder diners love it. There are many iterations of this dish, whether spicy, sweet, or both, popcorn shrimp lends itself well to pretty much any seasoning and dip. So which restaurants know what they’re doing with this menu item? Here are seven chains with the tastiest popcorn shrimp you can get.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Company

Bubba Gump Shrimp Company serves up delicious Popcorn Shrimp on the kids menu (doesn’t mean adults can’t enjoy this fun little app too!). The chain also features a tasty Bang Bang Shrimp on the menu for those who want their popcorn shrimp with a nice kick.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster‘s Popcorn Shrimp is a popular item on the kids menu, served with ketchup and a side like Mashed Potatoes. On the adult menu there’s something similar called Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, which is hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried, served with cocktail sauce and choice of one side. Both choices work for shrimp lovers.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Baskets, According to Chefs

The Kickin’ Crab

The Kickin’ Crab has delicious Popcorn Shrimp n’ Fries on the menu, which is 12 pieces of fried shrimp, cajun fries, served with cocktail sauce. Those who want to mix it up have other great options too: The Fried Shrimp n’ Fries is six pieces of crispy fried jumbo shrimp and Cajun fries, served with cocktail sauce. Perfect for those who want something a bit more filling.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s offers up a full-on Popcorn Shrimp Basket for hungry diners to enjoy. Customers can “dive into the deliciousness” of popcorn shrimp, accompanied by the choice of one individual side and two hushpuppies. Sides include Waffle Fries, Cheese Bites, Coleslaw, Corn, and more.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has a nice Kids’ Popcorn Shrimp on the menu, which is a good portion of tender, breaded bite-sized shrimp, served with choice of side and drink. There’s also an adult-sized Popcorn Shrimp dish on the main menu as a perfect appetizer. “Add some bite-sized, D’Lish Popcorn Shrimp to any meal. Perfect with D’s Dippin Sauce,” the chain says.

Bonefish Grill

Home of the famous Bang Bang Shrimp, Bonefish Grill has delicious Kids Popcorn Shrimp on the menu. This item is made with lightly breaded shrimp flash fried to perfection and served with fries. Want to raise spice levels? The Bang Bang Shrimp has you covered, and there’s also Bang Bang Shrimp tacos for a perfect little meal.

The No. 1 Chain With the Best Fried Fish Sandwich, According to Diners

Panda Express

While not a traditional Popcorn Shrimp, Panda Express has a fan-favorite Honey Walnut Shrimp on the menu. Fresh wok-fried tempura shrimp is bathed in honey sauce with glazed walnuts, resulting in a seriously addictive menu item diners love. Order just by itself or as part of a meal!