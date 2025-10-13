The No. 1 Chain With the Best Fried Fish Sandwich, According to Diners

A really good fried fish sandwich is something to be enjoyed year round, and such a nice, light alternative to the usual chicken and burger options. Depending on your preference, customers can enjoy crispy, crunchy breaded fried fish with spicy or normal seasoning, usually some house-made tartar, and of course the softest most pillowy buns. While many chain restaurants serve up good fish options, some hit it out of the park. Here are seven fried fish sandwiches diners are raving about right now.

Portillo’s Breaded Whitefish Sandwich

Portillo’s Breaded Whitefish Sandwich is made of a whitefish filet on a brioche bun with American cheese, chopped lettuce, and tartar sauce. “Yo I never knew how good the portillos fish sandwich was. It makes me think of a better BK fish from the 90s,” one Redditor said.

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is easily one of the best fast-food items you can get. “There’s no competition for Culver’s Fish Sammich. None. It’s the best. Better than most I’ve tried in a restaurant. I feel bad for the folks that don’t have a Culver’s in their area,” one fan raved. “Absolutely Culver’s, shockingly good,” another agreed.

7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Baskets

Dairy Queen Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich

Dairy Queen‘s Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich is made with crispy wild-caught Alaskan pollock with fresh lettuce and tangy tartar sauce on a toasted bun. “[They] make a solid fish sandwich. Way better than Filet-O-Fish,” one fan said.

Long John Silver’s Fish Sandwich

Long John Silver’s Fish Sandwich is made with a flaky, tender fillet of Alaskan Pollock, served with pickles and tartar sauce in a soft bun. “If you have Captain D’s or Long John Silver’s, they both fry up some excellent fish,” one Redditor said.

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish is still one of the most beloved menu items at the fast-food chain—but there is a caveat. “I’ll admit it, I love McDonalds Filet-o-Fish, I think they are so, so good, especially with extra tartar sauce. Only problem is they’re not very filling so not really worth it until Lent when they are buy one get one for $1,” one Redditor said.

Freddy’s Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has a seasonal Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich made with a four-ounce piece of battered Alaska flounder topped with homemade tartar sauce, lettuce, pickles and melted American cheese, all on a toasted bun. “I wish their fish sandwich was year round cuz it slaps, and you can get cheese curds or onion rings instead of fries 🤤,” one fan shared.

7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Sandwich

Captain D’s Giant Fish Sandwich

Captain D’s does a thoroughly delicious Giant Fish Sandwich, made with two batter-dipped fish fillets on a bun with tangy tartar sauce and shredded lettuce. “I like Captain D’s… they slap two huge pieces of fish on a bun, and you can get it with a full slice of cheese,” one fan commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e