5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Baskets, According to Chefs

Let’s be real–almost everything tastes better fried. It’s not the healthiest, but it is delicious and every now and then it won’t kill you, but moderation is key. When you’re in the mood for something crunchy and tasty, fried fish hits the spot. While it’s a popular item to order, not every chain is consistent on flavor and texture. To find out the top spots that deliver the best basket of fried fish, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California and Executive Chef for 29 Yum, to reveal the chains that impress the culinary pros.

Bonefish Grill

Every Friday, Bonefish Grill offers a special called Angler’s Catch which features fried shrimp, crispy fries and a nice portion of lightly tempura-battered cod for $19.99. It’s a must-have, according to Chef Andrew. “The fried fish is the perfect light golden color and just the right amount of crunch and seasoning,” he says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Captain D’s

Southern chain Captain D’s is serious about their fried fish baskets. There are several choices like on the menu and like the Batter Dipped Fish served with two sides and hush puppies and it’s all delicious with a sweet tea. “Being from the South, I’ve dined at Captain D’s a lot and it brings back a lot of memories,” says Chef Andrew. “For sure the hush puppies that come with are some of the best I’ve had and are a perfect combo with this wonderful fried fish!”

Long John Silvers

Long John Silvers has a two piece fish basket that’s not only a great value, but hits the spot. “The fish is fried to a golden crisp with a beautiful golden batter,” says Chef Andrew. “It was one of my favorites growing up.” He adds, “I also love how the chain abides by sustainable fishing practices and uses only wild-caught fish.”

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is coming back strong after a string of financial bad decisions. Their fish and chips are so good and beloved by diners that you can buy the breading mix. “Red Lobster has the perfect golden crust,” says Chef Andrew. And I love their fried fish paired with their Chesapeake fries that are seasoned so well,” he says.

Ivar’s

Ivar’s is a Seattle-based chain with multiple locations throughout the state and specializes in fish and chips. “Ivar’s offers a 3 or 4 piece basket of fish and chips made from Alaska True Cod, which gives it a mild, clean flavor with a touch of sweetness,” says Chef Andrew. “This is authenticity at its best!”